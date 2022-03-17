Artist Zevi G’s 456 Collector’s Club Brings Physical Utility To Art Collectors Around The World

Born from forward thinking and a mission to provide the world with its reflection through unique timeless art, Zevi G has brought yet another creation to life by launching the 456 Collectors Club in the metaverse. 456 Collector’s Club is collection of 4,560 3D generative NFT’s that live on the ethereum blockchain. Now that minting is officially open, minting through https://www.456collectorsclub.com/ will allow you to receive a randomized NFT with an instant reveal. By participating in this mint, you are giving yourself the ability to receive rare editions of the collection that otherwise may just not be available on the market in the future.

By owning and holding a 456 Collectors Club NFT, you will be granted the ability to redeem a physical print signed by Zevi G of your 456 Collectors Club artwork. This complimentary piece of physical art is not the only rare and unique benefit from becoming a collector. Many more unique opportunities to collect art will come to fruition simply by holding a 456 Collectors Club NFT. The next redeemable asset collectors will be able to receive is a 7×7 inch Namaste Sculpture in the corresponding color of their NFT. Many other NFT collections would require holder’s to hire an outside artist to recreate your NFT into a physical work of art, however Zevi G aims to bring all of the art to you by holding your NFT. Some being more limited than others, there are ten different colors available, each providing a unique aesthetic.

The amazing 3D generative art from Zevi’s signature series “456 Land”, has a plethora of creative details that are just as eccentrically and visually appealing as they are rewarding the longer you keep 456 Collectors Club in your possession. 456 Collectors Club is priced with an amazing entry point of .333 ethereum to mint. With it’s roadmap built upon the firm grounds of consistently rewarding holders, 456 Collectors Club is not only a mission statement to positivity but is aiming to curate an environment of winning together amongst the community. You are not just collecting pieces of art that are striving to change the future of artistry, you are included into an environment of like minded collectors that are looking to voyage into the future boldly together. The 456 Collector’s Club NFT is a unique opportunity at not only having an affordable piece of artwork that belongs to a high value portfolio but at owning a piece of work that can also give you the ability to be awarded a 1 of 1 rare physical art structure that is not only highly valued but unique.

456 Collectors Club will provide the world’s first NFT Art Club, which will host VIP events to all holders. Zevi G has created the 456 Collectors Club to be continuously evolving to provide everlasting value to its community. Art allows us the opportunity to express ourselves and collections can be a representation of how we view the world. 456 Collectors Club has only just started its journey and Zevi G aims to build long term projects that will only continue to grow. With many events, raffles, limited edition sculpture redemptions, and merch set to release to holders over the next couple of months, you will want to stay tuned for more. Follow Zevi G and 456 Collectors Club on Instagram at http://instagram.com/zevigart and join the discord to keep up to date with the future of NFT art at https://discord.com/invite/456collectorsclub.

Written in partnership with The Luxury Lifestyle Magazine