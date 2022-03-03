ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label
Charles Woodson
Cover Story
NFL Hall Of Famer Charles Woodson Has Another Win With His Wine Label, Intercept
Megan Kaspar
Haute Crypto
Megan Kaspar Is Making History: How She Is Transforming The Fashion Industry Through The Power Of The Blockchain, Metaverse, NFTs & Beyond

Visual Artist Rhymezlikedimez Hosts Immersive NFT Exhibition During Paris Fashion Week

Art, Fashion, Haute Crypto

Rhymezlikedimez animation artistPhoto Credit: RhymezlikedimezRenowned for using animation as a medium to create carefully curated worlds, Belgian visual artist Rhymezlikedimez — who has garnered attention from musicians including Erykah Badu, Jack Harlow, and Drake — is bringing his “Meet Me On Cloud Nine” art exhibition to Paris. Meet Me On Cloud 9 is a series of NFTs that pay homage to street culture and debuted during Miami Art Week. The Paris exhibition will be on view beginning March 3rd through March 5th, during Paris Fashion Week.

Rhymezlikedimez, birthname Robin Velghe,  began his career as a visual artist in 2015. Since then, the young artist has collaborated with brands such as KidSuper, Nike, Apple, Beats By Dre, and performers including Lil Uzi Vert, Dua Lipa, Wiz Khalifa, Rico Nasty. “Every time I feel inspired by an artist, I try capturing the atmosphere of an album or song in an illustration”, says Velghe. His admiration for music and design has attracted nearly half a million social media followers in shared appreciation of his aesthetic which draws on vibrant colors with a tinge of nostalgia reminiscent of cartoon shows Velghe grew up on.

The art space in Paris is designed for exhibition attendees to enter the world of Puff, Velghe’s infamous animated character. This exhibition will also mark the premiere of Velghe’s first-ever life-size fine art sculpture.

Rhymezlikedimez animationPhoto Credit: Rhymezlikedimez

PREVIOUS POST
News
March 2, 2022
The Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM 2022 World Conference Introduces Revolutionary Digital Marketing Business Model
By Haute Living
Eden Roc
News
March 2, 2022
Inside A Magic City Icon: The Eden Roc Miami Beach
By Laura Schreffler
News
March 2, 2022
Best Of The Best: A Haute Round-Up Of The Best SOBEWFF Events
By Mary Gibson
Alexander McQueen
Art
March 2, 2022
An Alexander McQueen Exhibition Has Come To LACMA. Why This Should Be On Your “Must” List.
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami