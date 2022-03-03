Photo Credit: RhymezlikedimezRenowned for using animation as a medium to create carefully curated worlds, Belgian visual artist Rhymezlikedimez — who has garnered attention from musicians including Erykah Badu, Jack Harlow, and Drake — is bringing his “Meet Me On Cloud Nine” art exhibition to Paris. Meet Me On Cloud 9 is a series of NFTs that pay homage to street culture and debuted during Miami Art Week. The Paris exhibition will be on view beginning March 3rd through March 5th, during Paris Fashion Week.

Rhymezlikedimez, birthname Robin Velghe, began his career as a visual artist in 2015. Since then, the young artist has collaborated with brands such as KidSuper, Nike, Apple, Beats By Dre, and performers including Lil Uzi Vert, Dua Lipa, Wiz Khalifa, Rico Nasty. “Every time I feel inspired by an artist, I try capturing the atmosphere of an album or song in an illustration”, says Velghe. His admiration for music and design has attracted nearly half a million social media followers in shared appreciation of his aesthetic which draws on vibrant colors with a tinge of nostalgia reminiscent of cartoon shows Velghe grew up on.

The art space in Paris is designed for exhibition attendees to enter the world of Puff, Velghe’s infamous animated character. This exhibition will also mark the premiere of Velghe’s first-ever life-size fine art sculpture.

