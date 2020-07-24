Mega Producer Tainy On New Star-Studded Single With J Balvin, Dua Lipa And Bad Bunny

Photo Credit: Stillz

Acclaimed producer Tainy has graced us with yet another incredible summer single, this time with a star-studded lineup including J Balvin, Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny. The single, entitled “Un Día,” dropped on July 23rd, 2020 along with an enticing music video starring Netflix’s Money Heist / La Casa de Papel protagonist Ursula Corberó and artfully directed by Stillz. The captivating black and white video synchs up beautifully with the bi-lingual track that although centers around the theme of heartbreak, will make you forget with its enticing melodies and catchy lyrics put forth by the megastars.

The single marks a significant crossover between the three superstars who have each had noteworthy months. It follows J Balvin and Bad Bunny’s critically-acclaimed 2019 EP Oasis, which rocked the charts with hits like “Qué Pretendes” and “Yo Le Llego.” Most recently, Balvin and Tainy/NEON16 launched the culturally-significant collaboration, “Agua,” from the upcoming The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run soundtrack with Nickelodeon. And the female pop icon recently released her critically-acclaimed #1 sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, in March.

Here, we chat with the Puerto Rican singer and producer, Tainy, who has worked with everyone from Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Anuel AA, Wisin & Yandel to Selena Gomez, DJ Snake and many others. He shares the inspiration behind the single and what it was like working with this all-star lineup.

HL: Tell us how it was working with this group on this track?

T: It started with Balvin and me in L.A. and from there we presented it to Dua Lipa and she came in to elevate the song to a whole other level. Last came Bad Bunny who just made it too good to be true. It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve been able to produce and I can’t wait for people to enjoy it.

HL: What was the process like creating the track?

T: The idea really started with the instrumentals and I was really just vibing to come up with something different. We had the beat for a while until we had the vision and the right melodies to go with it and it all came together.

HL: What was the inspiration behind it?

T: I was trying to come up with something different and the sound was just a vibe.

Watch the full video here: