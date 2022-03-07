Anthony Bold Is Breathing Life Into An Ecosystem Of Brands That Will Transform How You Experience Art + Wellness

As we all know, entrepreneurship is not for everyone, it requires tremendous determination, crystal clear vision, and a burning desire to solve problems for people, or add value to people that makes life easier for them when there is no reward in plain sight. For entrepreneurs like Anthony Bold, success comes from executing a large-scale vision that has the power to enhance people’s lives for the better.

Anthony Bold has tapped into something larger than himself. The tenacious entrepreneur is known for his ability to conceptualize, execute and deliver well-designed and impactful projects that disrupt the status quo in record-setting time. From the creative world to the board room of multiple companies, Bold has carefully cultivated his craft and made a name for himself as a strategic thinker, and creative tech designer, with an uncompromising standard of excellence.

In December 2021, Mr. Bold was able to overcome all the hurdles associated with producing a major art show during Art Basel, the most competitive art experience in the world. In a very short period of time, he conquered multiple challenges in order to bring together over sixteen marquee artists for the launch of GRIT BY DESIGN™, his new and exclusive platform, which, as Bold himself explains, was created to empower motivated artists in creating spectacles out of their work, as well as collaborate on unique, impactful projects that create value for the world around us.

By collaborating with renowned street artist Diogo Snow and abstract artist Brett Loving, Anthony broke down barriers and accomplished the successful execution of art spectacles which included the painting of a Lamborghini hanging upside down from a crane, that later sold as an NFT designed from the experience, as well as the painted vehicle itself, for over $300,000 dollars (72 ETH at the time) and having a live model painted with an excavator on the hood of his sports car by Brett Loving, in front of a fully engaged audience.

Despite the spectacles surrounding his work, Anthony Bold’s approach is a pragmatic one:

“Once I grasp a clear vision, I think about how it can add value to people, and then I execute.” Bold affirms.

More recently, the influential Miami based entrepreneur shared with us his vision for the new companies he is getting ready to launch which include further developments with GRIT BY DESIGN, as well as an innovative, on-demand wellness delivery platform and a new wellness company intently focused on raising the standard of what the world will demand from their daily drinking water.

Anthony granted us an interview in which he discussed his big picture strategy in detail:

What is the relationship between the art world and the business world in your opinion?

I am an intuitively creative person, who has come to understand that art, design, tech design, and business, are all about the same thing; And that is, conferring value that results from a vision you have as the creator.

In short, conferring value unto the world. So, there in fact is an equally direct causal relationship between how someone feels about a piece of art, and how they feel about your brand when they have experienced your product or service. I believe the relationship between art and business is congruent.

How would you describe your vision for how all your brands will impact people’s lives?

Every project that I am a part of is designed to resolve one specific problem, but during the design phase, we aim to figure out how our specific solution can have a positive ripple effect on surrounding problems and make life more enjoyable for those that use our products or services.

For example, with DRINK WATR™, our product kits are designed to provide all customers with daily hydration, but also, daily electrolyte support, daily vitamin intake, and daily antioxidants. It depends on which product kit they order.

Our bottles are designed to make it easier for our customers to calculate their hydration, as well as carry with them comfortably. We also designed a guide to help our customers understand, in simple terms, what it takes to achieve daily hydration. Further, we know how inconvenient it can be to carry cases of drinking water, so we designed our product kits uniquely, so people can transport easier. Finally, we only offer our product through DROPLET™, our on-demand wellness delivery service.

My vision, for DRINK WATR™, is to have a global operation of products that familiarize people with getting more out of their daily drinking water and to supply all parts of the world with this type of wellness. We want to support each customer in raising their wellness standards. Every product that we produce is all-natural, this is what sets us apart. Whether it´s daily electrolyte support or daily vitamin intake accompanying your daily hydration, we thrive on helping conscious and driven individuals accomplish their personal wellness goals.

For DROPLET™, I want Droplet to serve as a beacon of trust for its users so that people can be confident that when a product is listed for sale on DROPLET, it has been vetted, re-vetted, and then verified. Essentially establishing the highest possible standards of consumption. Droplet will feature drinking water and natural wellness beverages and supplements, on-demand. We also want to democratize wellness and make it affordable. There is a set $5 delivery fee, no matter the size of the order, or distance of the delivery.

Furthermore, this translates into our approach to our independent drivers and couriers. At DROPLET, we completely removed the tipping feature on our platform, so that people don’t have to worry about the extra expense. We pay our drivers well enough so that our customers don’t have to. Clearly, if our customers want to tip at their discretion in person, that is something they can elect to do, but DROPLET takes care of its drivers so that our customers can focus on their wellness.

I want to make trusted wellness and hydration products easily accessible to everyone.

What are the comparisons between producing a large-scale event, and building your ecosystem of brands?

Event production is similar to launching and selling a company, just within a much shorter period of time.

For example, you need to formulate the idea of production, you consider all the factors that it will take to make it successful, and then you create a budget along with a plan, get stakeholders, and then execute at the highest level. Having a clear vision helps make everything work, no matter what challenges might come your way.

What are the next happenings for GRIT BY DESIGN™, and what else do you have up your sleeve?

I am very excited about what we have coming up for GRIT BY DESIGN™.

We are launching a new mobile application that will have a very unique digital experience, with real-world utility; it is designed to empower the artists involved with GRIT BY DESIGN™ and offers an entirely unique experience for users.

Again, the digital experience will also have a direct connection to our in-person experiences. We will be hosting a monthly private art series, as well as a major event for Formula in Miami during the month of May; We will be communicating more on these topics over the coming months.

What is the core value driving DROPLET™ for customers and what is the future outlook for the brand?

Droplet’s trademark slogan is Wellness Driven™. That says it all.

The goal with DROPLET™ is to make trusted wellness and hydration products easily accessible to everyone and provide a platform for wellness products that embody the highest standard of wellness. DROPLET™ makes wellness products accessible in a completely hassle-free way.

There is a set $5 delivery fee, no matter the size of the order, or distance of the delivery, and this results in unparalleled convenience for our users who will access daily hydration and daily wellness support in the form of essential vitamins and antioxidants.

We are driven to do anything in our power to help make our communities healthier, stronger, and more resilient, in terms of personal wellness.

Would you share with our readers a few insights into your mental habits and how you leverage your time and energy in order to accomplish multiple goals in limited periods of time?

I express appreciation to God every single morning. This mental and spiritual exercise has changed my life.

Being appreciative for it all…the challenging times as well as the glorious wins. I thank God for every moment because each moment prepares you for the next.

I think as far as accomplishing multiple goals at the same time, it’s pretty simple: just give energy to where energy is due.

Not every single project requires your energy at the same time. So, assuming you have team support in specific areas, you address things as they come, stay focused on the overall mission, and keep your team invested. I am blessed to have the opportunity to assemble an outstanding team to help drive all of our brands.

One final question just for fun.

What was your first venture as an entrepreneur? How old were you?

It dates back to when I was a kid. I produced performances for my family and charged for attendance, or when I created an iced tea stand on the block and had one of my neighbors run it in exchange for a percentage.

I’ve always been the type of person that knows what I want, and then I go after it. My parents always make the comment that this has been that way since I was a kid.

