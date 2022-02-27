ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label
Charles Woodson
Cover Story
NFL Hall Of Famer Charles Woodson Has Another Win With His Wine Label, Intercept
Megan Kaspar
Haute Crypto
Megan Kaspar Is Making History: How She Is Transforming The Fashion Industry Through The Power Of The Blockchain, Metaverse, NFTs & Beyond

Tabler Opens Extended Seed Round In Collaboration With AngelList

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

The collaboration is for an extended seed round of $180,000 USD, with a minimum investment amount of $1,000

Tabler, the app used for sharing and joining tables and events around the world, just announced a collaboration for an extended seed round of $180,000 USD, with investment company AngelList.
Tabler, founded in 2019, closed its seed round in April 2021. The investment was done by two private investors from the U.S. and Canada with a post-money valuation of 4.5 million USD.

The app’s founders, CEO Deni Sebastian Eferl and COO Alan Amadej Eferl, decided to let the public be a part of their company from the beginning through AngelList and opened an extended seed round of $180,000 USD with a pre-money valuation of $9 million and a minimum investment of just $1,000.
“We are giving an opportunity to invest to people who use Tabler or like the concept, but don’t have big investments amounts,’’ Deni said.

Alan, who is in charge of operations, said he wants all users to be involved in the company, not just big investors. “After a successful seed round raised, I pushed the team to give more people the opportunity to be a part of Tabler. With Evan and Deni, we made a game plan for an extended seed round with AngelList.’’


The app gives users the possibility to safely pay for their attendance at events, chat with others attending, and network in a fun way. While most Tabler users are located in the U.S., the app has reached 119 countries since its launch.

“I found Tabler while on vacation in Tulum, used it for few times, and saw its potential on a global scale. That’s why I decided to invest into the company and the team,’’ Dr. Chris Zaino, a world-renowned speaker, author, and entrepreneur, said. “I aim to invest in futuristic technologies that significantly impact and improve existing industry norms. I’m therefore pleased to invest in Tabler and accelerate its global expansion. This will undoubtedly cause a fundamental transformation in the way the world goes out, networks and socializes.’’

One of Tabler’s advisers, Evan Luthra, an entrepreneur, investor, and influential speaker who was listed in Forbes’ “30 under 30,” said, “Tabler caught my eye a year ago and I can’t stop thinking about it. The Idea and the team make a perfect combination.’’

About Tabler
Founded in 2019 and now operating across the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East, Tabler is giving people a new way to socialize, network and party. With the app, people looking to experience events in different countries are able to join the best tables while sharing the cost of attendance with other users. www.tablerapp.com

About AngelList
AngelList is a U.S. website for startups, angel investors, and job-seekers looking to work at startups. It started in 2010 as an online introduction board for tech startups that needed seed funding. Since 2015, the site has allowed startups to raise money from angel investors free of charge. Today more than 12,000 startups have raised money from thousands
of syndicates and funds using AngelList.

If you would like to invest through AngelList, click here or go to https://angel.co/i/BgFE4.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
DIOR SHOW LIVE
Fashion
March 1, 2022
Watch The Dior Women’s Fall/Winter 2022 Show Live In Paris
By Adrienne Faurote
Celebrities
February 28, 2022
Supermodel Niki Taylor Shares Her Favorite Beauty Secrets & How It Feels To Return As The Face Of CoverGirl
By Kellie Speed
Haute Cuisine
February 28, 2022
This Year’s SOBEWFF Burger Bash Winner, Vice Burger, Has Mastered An American Staple
By Isabella Harrison
Skylar Brandt
Celebrities
February 28, 2022
American Ballet Theatre Principal Ballerina Skylar Brandt’s Guide To New York
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami