Tabler Opens Extended Seed Round In Collaboration With AngelList

The collaboration is for an extended seed round of $180,000 USD, with a minimum investment amount of $1,000

Tabler, the app used for sharing and joining tables and events around the world, just announced a collaboration for an extended seed round of $180,000 USD, with investment company AngelList.

Tabler, founded in 2019, closed its seed round in April 2021. The investment was done by two private investors from the U.S. and Canada with a post-money valuation of 4.5 million USD.

The app’s founders, CEO Deni Sebastian Eferl and COO Alan Amadej Eferl, decided to let the public be a part of their company from the beginning through AngelList and opened an extended seed round of $180,000 USD with a pre-money valuation of $9 million and a minimum investment of just $1,000.

“We are giving an opportunity to invest to people who use Tabler or like the concept, but don’t have big investments amounts,’’ Deni said.

Alan, who is in charge of operations, said he wants all users to be involved in the company, not just big investors. “After a successful seed round raised, I pushed the team to give more people the opportunity to be a part of Tabler. With Evan and Deni, we made a game plan for an extended seed round with AngelList.’’



The app gives users the possibility to safely pay for their attendance at events, chat with others attending, and network in a fun way. While most Tabler users are located in the U.S., the app has reached 119 countries since its launch.

“I found Tabler while on vacation in Tulum, used it for few times, and saw its potential on a global scale. That’s why I decided to invest into the company and the team,’’ Dr. Chris Zaino, a world-renowned speaker, author, and entrepreneur, said. “I aim to invest in futuristic technologies that significantly impact and improve existing industry norms. I’m therefore pleased to invest in Tabler and accelerate its global expansion. This will undoubtedly cause a fundamental transformation in the way the world goes out, networks and socializes.’’

One of Tabler’s advisers, Evan Luthra, an entrepreneur, investor, and influential speaker who was listed in Forbes’ “30 under 30,” said, “Tabler caught my eye a year ago and I can’t stop thinking about it. The Idea and the team make a perfect combination.’’

About Tabler

Founded in 2019 and now operating across the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East, Tabler is giving people a new way to socialize, network and party. With the app, people looking to experience events in different countries are able to join the best tables while sharing the cost of attendance with other users. www.tablerapp.com

About AngelList

AngelList is a U.S. website for startups, angel investors, and job-seekers looking to work at startups. It started in 2010 as an online introduction board for tech startups that needed seed funding. Since 2015, the site has allowed startups to raise money from angel investors free of charge. Today more than 12,000 startups have raised money from thousands

of syndicates and funds using AngelList.

If you would like to invest through AngelList, click here or go to https://angel.co/i/BgFE4.