Sports Illustrated Model Haley Kalil’s Guide To Surviving Fashion Week

Celebrities, News

HALEY KALILPhoto Credit: Nick Suarez

As an international fashion mode, one who also graced the cover of 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, Haley Kalil has certainly enjoyed a fashion week or dozens in her time. But as anyone in the industry knows, NY Fashion Week isn’t all glitz and glamour — it’s hard work! Here, Kalil, who founded Nerd Herd and is married to former NFL player Matt Kalil, shares her hard-earned lessons to surviving Fashion Week — which goes this year from Friday, Feb. 11 to Feb. 16 — below.

HALEY KALILPhoto Credit: Jake Rosemberg

“You are going to be in heels all week, there are so many events, so many things to do. You are going to be switching outfits constantly. Make sure you either have A) a comfy pair of heels already broken-in, that you can throw on, or B) some band-aids to cover up those blisters that you’re going to get from all the heels that are very uncomfortable to wear!”

“If you don’t have a big bag full of your band-aids, full of your water, full of quick granola bars, a quick little something just to snack on, you are not going to eat, and then by the end of the night you are going to be done with fashion week!”

“I’d say go with a Celsius, a Red Bull, anything that will give you that quick, fast energy, so that you can hit that event, walk that runway, be on that red carpet and look like you’ve gotten eight hours of sleep, when really you’ve gotten three!”

“…If your phone dies, you’re dead in the water people, you’re dead in the water! Bring a charging block with a cord so that everywhere you go, you know you’ve got your schedule.”

HALEY KALILPhoto Credit: Nick Suarez

Haley Kalil Social Media:
Instagram | TikTok |

