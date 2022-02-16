Screaming Eagle Has Landed At Zuma Las Vegas

Photo Credit: Anthony Mair for Zuma

Zuma at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas recently acquired a release of one of the word’s most collectible wines, the 2018 Screaming Eagle Oakville Sauvignon Blanc. As one of the smallest vineyards in Napa Valley, Screaming Eagle produces only a few barrels (or few hundred bottles) a year and an extremely limited amount goes to distribution. Only a handful of restaurants and hotels around the world carry Screaming Eagle, and zuma Las Vegas can now be added to this exclusive list.

Photo Credit: Zuma

The restaurant, the creation of chef and co-founder Rainer Becker, offers up modern Japanese cuisine and award-winning world-class cocktails in an elegant and sophisticated environment. Inspired by the informal izakaya dining style, the international restaurant features a modern Japanese cuisine that is authentic but not traditional. In that vein, pairing Screaming Eagle with sushi is anything but traditional, but it works. Zuma also features multiple vintages of Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as varietals from boutique producers Sine Qua Non and Cayuse Vineyards, which are also quite difficult to acquire.

Photo Credit: Anthony Mair for Zuma

Zuma Head Sommelier Alexander Vahramian also shares that for other hard-to-get bottles on the restaurant’s current wine list — 19 wines by the glass and 323 total offerings by the bottle as well as 9 sakes by the glass and 71 total sakes by the bottle — patrons should look at: Aubert ‘uv-sl vineyard’ 2011, a Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir; the Dana Estate ‘Lotus Vineyard’, a Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2018; and Saxum Vineyards ‘The Hexe’, a Paso Robles Grenache 2016.

Photo Credit: Zuma

All wine and sake here is stored in a basement cellar with its own temperature and humidity control. The Wine Cellar in the main restaurant dining room also has its own temperature and humidity control along with a glass display for guests to check out the extensive roster of fine wine selections.

Photo Credit: Anthony Mair for Zuma

Zuma is located within the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas at 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109