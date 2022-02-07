Photo Credit: Courtesy of LollyOn January 23rd, the multi-faceted, multi-talented Radmila Lolly took the stage at the FTX arena. Lolly stunned fans at the highly-anticipated Miami Heat vs. Lakers game with her rendition of the Nation Anthem accompanied by the First Miami Presbyterian Church Choir and string octet. The famed opera singer’s take on the National Anthem was full of high melodic notes, which perfectly embodied her essence as an opera singer.

Haute Living sat down with Lolly to get an inside take on what it was like performing the National Anthem at the FTX arena for esteemed guests like Luis Fonsi and DJ Khaled, as well as her exquisite one-of-a-kind look she designed herself. Lolly also reveals what is on the horizon for her this year—and we cannot wait for what is to come.

HAUTE LIVING: Can you describe the feeling of performing the National Anthem at the Miami Heat game?

RADMILA LOLLY: I was very honored to perform the National Anthem. As a performer, I felt a strong responsibility to deliver the message of the Anthem without making it about me as a singer.

HL: How were you able to make your rendition of the Nation Anthem your own?

RL: As a composer, I love to write for strings. I was happy that I got this opportunity to write and perform this arrangement for strings, choir, and soprano melody.

HL: How much practicing did you do prior to the performance?

RL:String octet, First Miami Presbyterian Choir, and I had seven rehearsals at the Church [before the performance].

HL: You wore a custom, 50-pound outfit you designed, The Crystal Jumpsuit And Cape. Can you tell us about your outfit? What was the concept behind it?

RL: In October, I found out that I would be performing the National Anthem. I was imagining what I would be wearing at my performance that evening before bedtime. When I woke up, I had a clear vision of what I would be wearing. I sketched it and bought all the materials needed, and put it into production the same day. It took about seven fittings to make certain that the outfit was exactly what I intended.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lolly

HL: Can we expect more performances like this from you this year?

RL: Yes, I will be releasing my 5D PROJECT “DIVA” in December 2022. The project includes a Novel, Audiobook, Album, Short film, and Couture line. I’m very excited about it.

I am also starting to shoot my short film “DIVA” in March. It will be my first movie as director and scriptwriter.