Louis Vuitton’s “Daybreak” Collection By Virgil Abloh Is Coming This March

Fashion, News

Louis Vuitton’s “Daybreak” Collection By Virgil AblohPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonVirgil Abloh once said: “Don’t let your day job define you.” A saying that many of us should be reminded of often, and a phrase that also serves as inspiration for Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection. The collection explores Abloh’s connection to clothing, ultimately resulting in a collection that fuses functionality and formal as well as sportswear and more tailored pieces.

The second chapter of the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2022 Men’s Collection by Virgil Abloh explores his anthropological approach to the intermediary clothing line: “My philosophy is very much informed by the clothes that people actually wear. What I do is an analysis of a generation: what do people buy and why do they wear it? That question naturally creates an equal interest in tradition as it does in changing tradition. But it’s also about challenging myself and exploring different land. That is creative freedom,” he said, explaining his pre-collection procedure. There’s no denying that Abloh’s unique perspective on both the art of design and the physical designs are forever woven into Vuitton’s DNA.  

Built by Le Corbusier—one of Abloh’s design heroes—the Firminy complex in Firminy near Lyon plays a backdrop to the collection, revealing the latest pieces. From vibrant pops of color and two-tone denim to relaxed tailored pieces like the stripy blue suit with the signature pin-hook closure, this pre-fall collection stands at the intersection of the design codes of both the Maison of Louis Vuitton and Virgil Abloh. 

Ahead, Haute Living shares an inside look into the new collection—and the collection will officially be in stores in March 2022.

Louis Vuitton’s “Daybreak” Collection By Virgil AblohPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton’s “Daybreak” Collection By Virgil AblohPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton’s “Daybreak” Collection By Virgil AblohPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton’s “Daybreak” Collection By Virgil AblohPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton’s “Daybreak” Collection By Virgil AblohPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

