Jimmy Choo And Mugler Announce A New Collaboration & It’s Redefining Glamour

Fashion, News

Jimmy Choo/Mugler CollaborationPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

This week, fashion house Mugler and luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo announced their collaboration with a stunning campaign shot by Harley Weir. The collection is centered around women empowerment, which is at the core of each brands’ DNA. Together, Mugler and Jimmy Choo celebrate strong, feminine, and glamorous women. The photographs are bold and dynamic, With Sora Choi, Aweng Ade-Chuol, and Eartheater modeling sexy body-con silhouettes and sleek accessories that capture the spirit of this partnership.

Jimmy Choo/Mugler CollaborationPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo“Mugler and Jimmy Choo are about strength – our women are strong, glamorous and in-control. Here, our women are literally the centre of every image: they are the stars. That these images are captured by a female photographer also adds an extra dimension – Harley’s work always celebrates femininity, a view of women by a woman. There’s an inherent strength to that, which is very Mugler, and quintessentially Jimmy Choo.” Sandra Choi, Creative Director Jimmy Choo.

Available both in stores and online the Jimmy Choo X Mugler collaboration is a mix of bold colors and strong styles. Ranging from embellished sandals, lace-up mules, and neon sock boots. Click here to discover more.

Ahead, discover the rest of the major campaign that will go down in fashion history.

Jimmy Choo/ MuglerPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo/ MuglerPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo/ Mugler CollaborationPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

 

