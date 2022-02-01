The Battier Take Charge Foundation raises over $20,000 for college scholarships.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

On Saturday, January 29th, Heidi and Shane Battier hosted Cabernet with Battier at Byblos Miami. The charity event brought together some of South Florida’s finest, and raised over $200,000 for the Battier Take Charge Foundation, a non-profit organization established by the Battier Family to fund college scholarships and educational opportunities for underprivileged youth.

The event began with a full wine tasting from five highly acclaimed Napa Valley vineyards: Lyrix, Rapport, Sidelight, Purlieu, and Cami, along with Peju and famed rosé brand La Fete du Rose. The tasting was followed by a lovely dinner for 100, featuring Byblos Miami favorites complemented by expertly paired wine selections.

While guests dined, a live auction took place and notables bid on a myriad of auction items that included a trip to the Napa Valley, an instant cellar collection of 24 bottles of wine provided by the participating vineyards, two tickets to see legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski at one of his final home games, an experience for 10 at Battier Boozy BBQ and a private dinner at Shane and Heidi Battier’s home prepared by Red Rooster’s Executive Chef Tristen Epps, all raising over $100,000.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the outcome of the second Cabernet with Battier,” said Shane Battier.

“We feel so blessed and thankful to celebrate this evening with our loyal support, new and old. Great people, great food and unbelievable wines coupled with coming together for a good cause, there’s not much more I could ask for. This evening will help the Take Charge Foundation’s mission to continue providing resources for the development and education of underprivileged youth right here in Miami’s own backyard – affording them tools to build the lives they dream of. Heidi and I are extremely grateful for everyone who participated in this year’s event.”

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Guests joined the Battier in Byblos’ private event suite after their meal for a karaoke-themed after party presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka which ran late into the evening and included notable performances by both Shane and Heidi, among other event attendees.