Fendi presented the new Fall/Winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection during Milan Fashion Week at a stunning venue, revealing the latest styles by Artistic Director Kim Jones. Inspired by Delfina Delettrez walking into the Roman headquarters dressed in a printed blouse stolen from her mother’s wardrobe, Jones looked back to the Spring/Summer 1986 collection by Karl Lagerfeld to present a fresh, modern collection today.

“The best place to explore the FENDI archives is through the Fendi wardrobes,” notes Jones. “And these are collections which, although they come from the past, feel very now.” The collection features a sophisticated pale color palette—a color theme that Jones has become renowned for at the House. “It’s a wardrobe designed for every aspect of a woman’s life, for every generation,” Jones adds. “And it all started with Delfina.” Throughout the collection, he reinterprets the geometric prints and sartorial styling of 1986, ultimately designing a collection that fuses power and playfulness.

From airy chiffons to utilitarian tailoring, the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022 collection undoubtedly tells a story that embodies the world of Fendi.“What interests me the most about fashion is when it isn’t something just for the moment – and with FENDI, that is always the case, because it is never banal,”explains Silvia Venturini Fendi. “There is always a story behind each piece, something a little different.” The accessories, designed by Venturini Fendi, introduce new chapters of the ‘hand in hand’ project, intarsia fur iterations of the FENDI First, and the oversized shopper, while also celebrating the Baguette’s 25th anniversary by debuting three new editions in cashmere, shearling-lined leather, and intarsia mink.

For the jewelry designed by Delfina Delettrez, monograms are supersized into ear cuffs, while tennis bracelets are delicately inset with baguette crystals for an allusion to the FF logo. Ahead, keep scrolling to discover some of Haute Living’s favorite looks from the runway.

