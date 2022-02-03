Entreprenuershit, The Book That Will Change The Way You Look At Entrepreneurship

When it comes to starting a business, there are a ton of unseen aspects and no one understands that better than marketing mastermind and entrepreneur, Britton Briley. We had the opportunity to sit down with him and discuss his newest book, Entrepreneurshit Understanding The Journey of Entrepreneurship which is now available on Amazon.

How has your life’s journey brought you to write this book?

“Well, the journey to this point was a long and painful one, but not a journey without its blessings.” said Britton, “From a young age, growing up wasn’t always glamorous but my parents did an amazing job of keeping a roof over our heads, clothes on my back, and continuing to remind me that we can do anything we put our minds to as long as we put the work ethic behind it. It really inspired me to throw myself into any job that I acquire and work up that “corporate ladder.”

Britton started his company, Ghost Marketing in 2018 with an impressive background in marketing but it wasn’t without its challenges and it ultimately resulted in him dedicating a better part of a year to source, write, and collaborate with industry experts to source the thorn and unseen aspects that encompass the world of entrepreneurship.

What led you to write a book with such a controversial title?

“Honestly, I was sick of people saying it was an easy path to be an entrepreneur,” said Britton. “It was more than just having an idea, opening a shop, and hoping for the best.” He goes on to say “The all-nighters, no vacations, constant stress that have taken years to wade through is never an easy path and you have to sacrifice everything in order to even see a sheer glimpse of success or return. I really wanted to show the shitty side of entrepreneurship and explain the road that entrepreneurs think they are going down instead of what they have been told.”

Why do you think Entrepreneurs need to read Entrepreneurshit?

“Well, to be honest, I think business owners are sick of just reading books about success and never showing you the flip side of it. I’ve read 10x by Grant Cardone, Purple Cow by Seth Godin, Tribe of Mentors by Timothy Ferriss, Crushing It by Gary Vee, and Principles by Ray Dalio but I think what the industry is missing is that book that truly shows entrepreneurship in an honest light that isn’t all sunshine & rainbows.” Britton explains how his book, Entrepreneurshit is that book that tells you to wake up to the reality of entrepreneurship, all the useful and useless aspects of trying to own your own business.”

Now, Britton Briley fondly looks back on his experiences and is grateful for all the learnings he gained along the way. As such, he feels a strong need to inspire others to be able to accomplish their dreams and open their businesses. Yet at the same time, he wants these aspiring individuals to be prepared for the road ahead.

With this in mind, he wrote Entrepreneurshit. The book is not merely a feel-good and motivational work. Perfectly explaining what to expect when reading it. Britton Briley’s newly published book is indeed a breath of fresh air, as it effectively encompasses a motivational element while providing a fresh and much-needed realistic perspective for those who wish to become entrepreneurs.

You can purchase his book which is now available on Amazon

Written in partnership with Ascend