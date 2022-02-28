Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Haute Living and Haute Wine Society capped SOBEWFF 2022 by celebrating Haute Wine & Spirits cover star, one of the NBA’s 75 ranked greatest players of all time, D Wade Cellars founder Dwyane Wade, on Feb. 26th at celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson‘s Red Rooster Overtown.

Wade, a former star of the Miami Heat, was joined at the evening by his D Wade Cellars team, his personal chef, Richard Ingraham, Bob and Lisa Metelus, and his father and brother.

The evening was presented by private aviation company XO Jet and Italian brand Pedini Miami.

Haute Media Group publisher and CEO Kamal Hotchandani said a few words thanking and introducing Wade, saying how much he meant to the Magic City, who gave a brief speech about how happy he was to be back and how the evening should be about having fun and drinking some great wine.

After the dinner, which included dishes like Samuelsson’s famous fried chicken, fried green tomatoes and mac n’ cheese — all paired with Wade’s Three By Wade wines — a dessert lit by sparklers was served to guests.

As the evening went on, celebrity guests popped in and out, including Heat player Udonis Haslem, legendary boxer Lennox Lewis, Haute Living Miami ambassador Radmila Lolly and Bank of America as Executive Vice Chairman of Global Corporate and Investment Banking John Utendahl.

Welcome home D Wade!

