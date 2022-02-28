ANUEL AA
Haute Wine Society Sips And Socializes With Dwyane Wade During SOBEWFF

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade and Marcus Samuelsson

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

The evening was powered by Pedini Miami and XO Jet. 

Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem and Lennox Lewis

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Haute Living and Haute Wine Society capped SOBEWFF 2022 by celebrating Haute Wine & Spirits cover star, one of the NBA’s 75 ranked greatest players of all time, D Wade Cellars founder Dwyane Wade, on Feb. 26th at celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson‘s Red Rooster Overtown. 

Dwyane Wade
Kamal Hotchandani, Dwyane Wade and Marcus Samuelsson

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Wade, a former star of the Miami Heat, was joined at the evening by his D Wade Cellars team, his personal chef, Richard IngrahamBob and Lisa Metelus, and his father and brother.

Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade signs his Haute Wine & Spirits cover

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

The evening was presented by private aviation company XO Jet and Italian brand Pedini Miami.

Dwyane Wade
Haute Media Group Senior VP April Donelson and Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Haute Media Group publisher and CEO Kamal Hotchandani said a few words thanking and introducing Wade, saying how much he meant to the Magic City, who gave a brief speech about how happy he was to be back and how the evening should be about having fun and drinking some great wine.

Dwyane Wade
Kamal Hotchandani, Radmila Lolly and John Utendahl

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

After the dinner, which included dishes like Samuelsson’s famous fried chicken, fried green tomatoes and mac n’ cheese — all paired with Wade’s Three By Wade wines — a dessert lit by sparklers was served to guests.

Dwyane Wade
George Walker and Dwyane Wade

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

As the evening went on, celebrity guests popped in and out, including Heat player Udonis Haslem, legendary boxer Lennox Lewis, Haute Living Miami ambassador Radmila Lolly and Bank of America as Executive Vice Chairman of Global Corporate and Investment Banking John Utendahl. 

Dwyane Wade
The evening’s menu

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Welcome home D Wade!

Dwyane Wade
D Wade Cellars on display

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Dwyane Wade
Red Rooster Overtown

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

