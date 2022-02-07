Photo Credit: WILL BUCQUOY

Haute Media Group’s Seth Semilof — live from Aston Martin Residences — and Laura Schreffler joined Danica Patrick — live from Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, a Gurney’s Resort — for a tasting of her wines Somnium and Danica Rose. See what ensued and learn about the racing legend’s wines below!

ABOUT DANICA PATRICK

Photo Credit: WILL BUCQUOY

Best-known for her prowess behind the wheel of a racecar, Danica Patrick earned international acclaim for over a decade. She began racing go-karts at age ten and went on to stun the world in 2005 when she finished fourth in her very first Indianapolis 500, leading the pack for 19 laps. Three years later, she became the first woman to win an IndyCar Series event with her victory in the 2008 Indy Japan 300. Transitioning to stock cars, she went on to break records competing in NASCAR’s top series. Her path to winemaking came from her racing days in England, where she discovered a love of wine and became enamored of French varietals like Chablis and Sancerre. Her growing passion for wine led her to purchase a vineyard in Napa Valley and start her own wine brand, Somnium. Following the success of Somnium, she added a new wine label Danica Rosé, an approachable French Rosé wine produced in the traditional Provençal style.

TASTING NOTES — BEST QUOTES

Photo Credit: WILL BUCQUOY

“I’ve always rooted my existence and at least being authentic. You might not like me, but at least you know that when you meet me, what you see, is what you get. I think that there’s nothing more in that theme more authentic than making a rose a from Provence.”

2. “I’m like a car, right? You know you can’t you can’t ding the car up too much or it’s not a nice car anymore so everything that I do, I do my very best to make sure that it’s of the highest standard, that it’s the best quality. Ultimately what it boils down to is ‘do I want to drink it?

Do I want to consume it? Do I want to try it? No matter what business i’m involved in, usually as in the ones that I start. I want them to all be products that I would want to consume on a regular basis, otherwise it kind of doesn’t it doesn’t really pass the test.”

3. “On the bottle, you’ll see the word “Somnium” which is Latin meaning dream. Dream, meaning the life of the mind life. It’s an invitation to be present with the company that you’re with, with the place that you’re at, and you know, putting your cell phone aside and putting your worries aside and just connecting. I think it’s really the most important message with my wines — that they’re meant to bring people together.”

4. “I’ll always be able to hang my hat on those few times I beat [guys like Dale Earnhart Jr. and Dario Franchitti]. When I’m old and grey I’ll still tell this story… One of my most fun moments was at the Kansas Motor Speedway… and I passed Tony Stewart and Dale Jr. in the same corner. I remember afterwards — and Tony Stewart was my boss — thinking, ‘I passed them for third I was running sixth, and I passed them.’ Afterwards… Tony was like, ‘You know, you tore the stickers off my car when you went by.’ I was thinking, ‘Did I do something wrong?’ and he just meant I was really fast.”

THE WINES

Photo Credit: SOMNIUM

Danica Rose

Somnium Sauvignon Blanc

Somnium Cabernet Sauvignon

Where to buy: Somnium

Where to buy: Danica Rosé.

WATCH DANICA’S TASTING BELOW!