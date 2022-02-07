Cryptocurrencies In the News: EOS Market Cap Now Stands at $2.4 B

Cryptocurrencies are in the news. EOS wants more enterprise users. EOSIO wants to make EOS easier, faster, and simpler to use. [https://eos.io/news/liquidapps/]

EOS Overview

EOS ranks in the top 50 cryptocurrencies.

Bloomberg.com reports that the EOS market cap is USD 2,396,175,638. Currently, one EOS is valued at USD 2.65 The daily trading volume is approximately USD 346 M:

EOS’ circulating supply is about 980 M coins.

Maximum trading supply is 1,046,231,097 coins.

Users get rewards by generating EOS blocks.

Store EOS in a variety of digital wallets, including MetaMask, Ethereum wallet, and MyEtherWallet.

Where EOS and Other CryptocurrenciesTrade

EOS can be bought and sold on Coinbase Exchange, Binance, Bithumb, Bybit, Huobi Global, and others.

EOS Volatility

EOS’s trading patterns are volatile, like those of most cryptocurrencies. EOS prices could rise or fall with trade volumes in the future. Researchers say it’s difficult to predict future EOS price movements:

In 2018, EOS traded at a record high of $22.89.

By year-end 2018, EOS traded at $1.60.

In 2021, EOS rose to a high of about $15.00.

EOS Launch and History

According to the Wall Street Journal, EOS got off to a volatile start:

The EOS platform was developed by Blockone, founded in 2017. A white paper published by the firm’s management team details the advantages of EOS B2B use. [https://github.com/EOSIO/Documentation/blob/master/TechnicalWhitePaper.md]

Blockone raised USD 4.2 B at EOS’s initial coin offering (ICO), the largest ICO at that time. In comparison, Ether’s ICO raised just USD 20 M. U.S. investors were couldn’t take part in the initial offer. About 10 percent of the deal was allocated to Blockone’s founders.

According to Bloomberg.com , PayPal’s Peter Thiel, Louis Bacon (Moore Capital), Alan Howard (Brevan Howard), and Christian Angermayer (ATAI Life Sciences) were initial investors. Blockone said it would support wider adoption and use of blockchain technology.

Today, EOS aims to deliver greater scalability by enabling more transactions per second than its competitors. It aims to attract more enterprise users.

What Is EOSIO?

EOSIO is a blockchain-based technology operating system. It is open-source software.

With EOSIO, developers can create decentralized applications or dapps. Dapps may be easier to use. [https://eos.io/#] Dapps can process hundreds to thousands of concurrent transactions on EOS. This feature is intended to attract significant crypto users to the EOSIO platform.

Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only. This website does not constitute an offer to buy, sell, or recommend any financial product or security.