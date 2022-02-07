Clydesdale Outpost And Boca Boomers—Pick Your Pleasure

Everyone has a different idea when it comes to the ideal way to spend a few days off. Some people just want a place to gather all their friends and family for a few hours of playful fun, whereas others want to escape from it all and enjoy a bit of solitude. Clydesdale Outpost in Whitefish, Montana, and Boomers Park at Boca Raton, Florida, fall on each end of the spectrum as two unique choices for a worthwhile vacation day.

Clydesdale Outpost, the new luxury ranch in Whitefish Montana

An upscale ranch allowing guests to pet, ride, feed, and care for a rare breed of horses called Clydesdales is set to open in June of 2022. The deep mahogany horses with white blazes and silky feathering skirting their legs are every bit as ruggedly elegant as the new, high-end resort ranch where they graze. “There’s nothing more healing than hugging a humongous Clydesdale,” says Matt Arnold-Ladensack, cofounder of Clydesdale Outpost.

Matt and Benjamin Arnold-Ladensack dreamed of opening a large guest ranch and sharing it with the world. Montana’s vast, golden prairies, glorious mountain peaks, picturesque ranch towns, and open blue skies all factored in their decision to locate Clydesdale Outpost in Big Sky Country. “The rustic charm and architecture of downtown Whitefish along with its welcoming community ultimately drew us to the conclusion that this is where we had to settle,” remarks Arnold-Ladensack.

Resort accommodations at Clydesdale Outpost

Phase one of the Clydesdale Outpost opens in June 2022 with six guest cabins, a Clydesdale Barn, and a check-in center. Each cabin features a cedar hot tub overlooking grazing Clydesdales alongside the winding Stillwater River. Accordion-style windows in the kitchen open onto an indoor/outdoor bar. Two inviting bedrooms enclose luxurious king and queen-sized beds.

While each guest cabin is unique, they are unified in a mountain-modern style, natural woods, vintage decor, and bright, airy rooms. “Our guests will find accommodations that provide maximum comfort with a splash of cowboy.”

In each rustic cabin, a typewriter and record player invite guests to unwind and step back into simpler times. There are no televisions on the ranch by design, but guests do have access to high-speed internet.

The check-in center at Clydesdale Outpost greets guests with a full coffee and cocktail bar. Specialty drinks are named after the ranch’s favorite horses. Visitors wake with the wide-open sunrise to pastries and breakfast burritos. For lunch and dinner, guests can kick back in their cabin’s kitchenette or stroll Whitefish to explore quaint, small-town eateries.

Each day’s highlight at Clydesdale Outpost is interacting with the horses. Guests learn to care for the beautiful Clydesdales and participate in their daily grooming. “Clydesdales are massive, majestic horses, but they are also super gentle,” comments Arnold-Ladensack. “The moment you see your first Clydesdale foal, you are hooked on this magnificent breed.”

When the horses are groomed and ready to go, guests saddle up for horseback journeys across the sprawling prairie. Carriage rides courtesy of high-stepping Clydesdales carry guests a hundred years back in time. “We offer a unique experience compared to a typical dude ranch,” says Arnold-Ladensack. “Our goal was to create a guest ranch experience blending the easy book-ability of a resort with the activities of a ranch. It is bound to be a fun adventure for all.”

Boomers Park in Boca Raton, Florida

Whether the group is celebrating a birthday party, doing some corporate team building, hanging out as friends, or bonding as a family; Boomers at Boca Raton is the place with something going on for everyone in the crew.

This massive South Florida entertainment center houses indoor and outdoor activities to suit any weather. Action-packed attractions such as Thunder Road adult go-karts, disco-themed Spin Zone bumper cars, and black-light laser tag offer wild and crazy fun for all ages. Adults can check out the Boomers Bar for alcoholic drinks as well, with seasonal cocktails ready for any occasion.

Interactive activities like bumper boats armed with water blasters, and their mini-golf courses landscaped with tropical plants, caves, and waterways lets guests have the opportunity to get together for some healthy competition.

Luxury Cabanas now available in Boomers Backyard

Crowds can be a blast, but for Boomers guests who want to experience a little tranquility in the midst of the turmoil, Boomers constructed a mini-haven amidst the chaos. These new, private VIP cabanas in Boomer’s Backyard can seat up to ten friends or family and offer a calming retreat from a wild day of play.

Families and couples flock to Boomers Backyard to share a meal in the warm ambiance of glowing outdoor fire pits. Food, beverages, and flatscreen TVs are the perfect compliments for lounging in the Backyard in your own private spot.

Escaping up to Montana for a soothing summer stay at Clydesdale Outpost or heading down to Florida for a wild winter weekend at Boomers in Boca Raton provides options for all types of recreation and relaxation.

Written in partnership with Ascend