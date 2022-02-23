Photo Credit: Allister Ann

Carly Pearce is having a major year. She is a 4x nominee at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards — in addition to being only the third woman in the past 15 years to have her debut single reach No. 1. She first came to fame in 2017 when her self-written song “Every Little Thing” found an audience on satellite radio; in turn, the track helped Pearce secure a recording contract and reach number one on the Billboard country chart. In 2021, she won the CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year. Here, she talks to Haute Living about her meteoric rise to the top. Photo Credit: Allister Ann

Congrats on your 4 ACM nominations! What was going through your mind when you heard the news?

It is an absolute honor to receive those 4 nominations and to be included in categories with so many of my peers that I look up to. I couldn’t be more grateful and it truly means more to me than I can put into words.

How did you celebrate your ACM nominations?

There was definitely a very excited phone call to my mom with a few happy tears! All in all, I was just really soaking in the moment and how blessed I am to be living this life.

What was it like having Dolly Parton herself be the one to tell you that you were going to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry? What was going through your head when it happened?

It’s been my lifelong dream to sing country music and to be a member of this iconic organization so to get that news delivered to me by Dolly Parton, left me speechless. When she first showed up on the set of what I thought was a commercial for Dollywood, I thought the surprise was that she was going to do the commercial with me. I was so overcome with emotion when she told me the news. It is such a dream come true to be a member of the Opry.

Photo Credit: Allister Ann

What do you hope fans and listeners take away from 29: Written In Stone after they listen to the album?

The album was really about narrating my 29th year in a way that put my pain to purpose not only for myself, but for listeners and fans. Through sharing my story I wanted to show that there’s beauty and gratitude waiting for us on the other side of the painful things we go through in life.

How did the collaboration with Ashley McBryde for “Never Wanna Be That Girl” come about?

I had always wanted to work with Ashley, so when I started writing 29: Written in Stone, I reached out and asked if she wanted to write one day. We had a really honest conversation about finding a perspective that isn’t touched on very often. This conversation centered around the devastating truth of a cheating man from two different perspectives, which later became the concept behind “Never Wanted To Be That Girl.”

This spring, you’ll kick off the second leg of your headlining tour. What was one of your favorite memories from the first leg of the tour?

The first leg of this tour was so special because it felt like the first time that I was able to really be 100% myself. The experiences that allowed me to write 29 and 29: Written In Stone were some of the most difficult moments I had ever experienced, but seeing so many faces singing along to every word night after night, reminded me of how powerful honesty can be. I’ll never forget those moments and will always carry them with me.

Photo Credit: Allister Ann

Who is your dream tour mate?

I’d love an all female 90s country tour with me as their little sister.

What’s your favorite song to perform live and why? What memories does it evoke?

It’s so hard to pick, but one of my favorites is definitely “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde. I don’t always get to have her with me when performing it live, so when I do it just makes it all the more special.

Being on the road so much, how do you make your tour bus feel like home?

I like to add my own little touches like scented candles and some of my other favorite personal items from home. Having my skin care, hair care etc. handy and ready to go on the bus makes it feel more like home to me.

Who has been your favorite tourmate and why? What antics or shenanigans did you get up to while on tour? Do you have a moment from said tour that stands out as your reasoning?

I’ve been so blessed to have amazing experiences with everyone I have toured with, it’s hard to choose a favorite. I will say though, touring with Lady A in 2021 was such an incredible tour to be a part of. They are such genuine and good people, and it was so nice to be in front of all the fans again after such a long time away from everyone.

What is the greatest luxury in life and why?

The greatest luxury in life for me is being able to find beauty in all seasons of your life. For me, this involves sharing my experiences and my journey with people in a way that can help others who may be going through something similar.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

