5 Haute Events Coming To Boston You Won’t Want To Miss

Even though the temperatures are dropping here in Boston, things are heating up when it comes to the arts scene.

This winter, you won’t want to miss checking out some of these haute events that are coming to town. From an experiential art exhibit to a program celebrating women in creative fields, here’s a look at the season’s top events you won’t want to miss.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Tomorrow night, Frida: Immersive Dream will be making its Boston debut at the Lighthouse ArtsSpace at the Castle. This is your chance to learn more about the art and life of Frida Kahlo, the 20th century Mexican artist known for her self-portraits inspired by her life in Mexico. Produced by Lighthouse Immersive, the debut event in Boston will bring to life her works by surrounding you in digital projections of her colorful art combined with a resonant score by composer Luca Longobardi. The exhibit will be in town until May 8, 2022.

Photo Credit: _The_Bang_Group Photo by Yi Chun Wu

If you love dance, you won’t want to miss DANCE NOW Boston’s two weekends of performances at the Dance Complex in Cambridge. Beginning on February 19, The Bang Group, a rhythm-driven, New York-based dance company which spans contemporary and percussive forms, will present excerpts from choreographer David Parker’s original all-dance re-imagining of “Annie Get Your Gun” called “ShowDown” with recordings from the Irving Berlin classic.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

On February 23, ArtsEmerson will be introducing Bostonians to “Dreaming Zenzile,” a new musical based on the life of late South African singer Miriam Makeba. The production is being held at the Emerson Paramount Center and will include a live jazz band playing original music and reinterpretations of Makeba’s catalog. The musical’s writer and star, Somi Kakoma, received a Grammy Award nomination last year for “Best Jazz Vocal Album.”

Photo Credit: Photo by Brooke Trisolini Courtesy of Boston Ballet

Next month at the Citizens Bank Opera House, Boston Ballet Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen will be introducing ChoreograpHER, a female-led program celebrating innovative women across creative fields including choreography, music, design, and visual art. Beginning on March 3, the program will feature five world premieres by New York City Ballet Principal Dancer and choreographer Tiler Peck, choreographer Claudia Schreier, visual artist Shantell Martin, Boston Ballet Principal Dancer and choreographer Lia Cirio, and choreographer Melissa Toogood.

Photo Credit: Photo Courtesy of Hidden Media Network

The team behind The Wizard’s Den and Beyond Cinema will be introducing us to a magical journey to Wonderland when The Alice comes to The Merchant on February 17. The 90-minute interactive alternate reality experience allows you to climb down the rabbit hole and dive through the looking glass into a fantasy world where you will solve riddles and challenges while creating your own enchanted teapot cocktails. The event runs through March 31.