The World Padel Tour 2022 is set to begin in Miami with a one-of-a-kind six-day padel and lifestyle event.

Photo Credit: Blockchain.com

Miami-based investors, Boich Investment Group and 777 Partners, announced that the World Padel Tour will begin its 2022 season in Miami. ‘Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open,’ a six-day lifestyle and entertainment sporting event will take place at Island Gardens Miami from February 22nd-27th. Home to some of world’s largest and most iconic global events, the city of Miami offers an idyllic backdrop for the launch of the 2022 World Padel Tour. Bringing together the best within the sport of padel, first-class entertainment, premium dining and beverage programming, curated shopping experiences and exemplary luxuries, the Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open will offer guests the chance to be a part of what is sure to become South Florida’s premier luxury lifestyle sporting event. Also supporting the event is a team of padel enthusiasts including Grinda Investments and Dani Homedes, Owner of the Wynwood Padel Club.

“Boich Investment Group, along with 777 Partners, are thrilled to bring the World Padel Tour to Miami this month,” said Wayne Boich, Chairman and CEO of Boich Investment Group. “We, along with WPT, are committed to bringing a best-in-class experience to all of the players, fans and partners that will take part in this inaugural event. Padel, the fastest-growing sport in the world, has exploded in popularity right here in our backyard and this event is a fantastic opportunity to bring the best padel players in the world to Miami. Fusing padel and entertainment, the experience will be a multi-faceted one for all in attendance.”

The event will be presented by Blockchain.com, the most-trusted and fastest-growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency.

“As we invest in Miami, we are excited about the innovation happening not just in business but also in the sports world. So, it’s natural that we’d sponsor the Miami Padel Open 2022,” said Peter Smith, Blockchain.com CEO. “Padel is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, particularly in Latin America, where we have an increasingly large footprint of customers, partners and employees.”

Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open will transform Island Gardens into a riveting and experiential 2,000-person open-air entertainment venue, lending to the ultimate padel tournament experience. Spectators can expect a VIP experience presented by luxury Swiss watchmaking brand, Richard Mille. The Richard Mille Luxury Boxes will host 76 individual VIP Boxes coupled with a special boutique activation by culinary titan Major Food Group’s exclusive private membership destination, ZZ’s Club. Additionally, luxury wine label La Fête du Rosé will feature a specialty pop-up bar serving its signature rosé. While, Pura Vida, South Florida’s beloved wellness-driven destination, will be serving guests within their own dedicated area on-site throughout the week-long event. In true Miami fashion, attendees can expect daily/nightly live music programming and impromptu celeb performances, including a special performance by Ludacris, a multitude of dining options, concessions, and a not-to-be-missed selection of retail offerings, all set against the beautiful backdrop of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami.

The Honorary Chairperson for this year’s Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open is beloved Miami Heat superstar and padel enthusiast, Jimmy Butler. An avid fan of the sport himself, the five-time NBA All-Star has been extremely supportive of Boich Investment Group’s efforts in bringing the World Padel Tour to the city of Miami.

“Padel became an instant obsession for me back when my trainer first introduced me to the sport as a new conditioning workout,” revealed Butler. I love to compete, it really drives me, which ultimately drove my passion for padel to where I play two to three hours a day when I can. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the World Padel Tour to Miami and to be selected as Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open’s Honorary Chairperson. The best padel players in the world are coming together to compete at the highest level in the very city my team and I play our home games – it’s something to be proud of to say the least.

Mario Hernando, World Padel Tour General Director added, “We are very happy to be able to start the season in Miami, one of the United States’ most important host cities to world class sporting events. The magnificent venue immediately elevates the tournament to the level of challenge of the best WPT tournaments.”

A true first for the city of Miami and within World Padel Tour history, the Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open will feature both the male and female Circuit, a major step in establishing the professional competition on North American soil. The event will also mark the second time that the World Padel Tour will touch down in the United States in the last five years.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit:www.miamipadelopen.com