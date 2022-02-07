Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

From Dior and Gucci to Chanel and Fendi, discover Haute Living’s guide to this season’s investment-worthy handbags. We’ve considered all aspects—fabrics, style, function, size, and more—to officially perfect the ultimate list of luxury handbags to shop this season.

LOUIS VUITTON LOOP BAG

The Loop handbag, created by Nicolas Ghesquière is inspired by the Croissant bag from the House archives. The modern adaptation is a half-moon baguette shape that can be worn in many different ways. Both the chain and leather straps are removable allowing for endless styling possibilities.

GUCCI BAMBOO 1947 TOP HANDLE BAG

Gucci’s Creative Director, Alessandro Michele, is masterful at honoring the brand’s heritage by forging a connection between past, present, and future. Most recently, Michele has taken inspiration from the historic Bamboo Bag. With traditional materials being hard to come by in post-war Italy. Gucci began to incorporate bamboo handles into bag designs in 1947; the raw material has been a staple for the house ever since. In a bold line-up of colors ranging from periwinkle blue and cuir leather, The new Gucci Bamboo 1947 comes in three sizes: mini, small, and medium and includes a detachable shoulder strap.

BALENCIAGA LE CAGOLE SMALL SHOULDER BAG

With edgy hardware reminiscent of the cult-classic city bag, the Le Cagole shoulder bag is gaining popularity due to its throwback aesthetic. The house just released a new campaign starring Kim Kardashian sporting the Le Cagole bag. The hot accessory has also been seen on Bella Hadid, Alexa Demie, and most recently Julia Fox, safe to say this bag is it-girl approved.

FENDI BAGUETTE BAG

Fendi’s Spring 2022 Spring Festival Capsule Collection was released in of honor the Year of the Tiger. The classic Baguette bag is one of the collection’s pieces to be adorned in bold orange animal print inspired by Siberian Tigers found in the northeastern region of China.

SAINT LAURENT LE 5 À 7 HOBO BAG

Your new everyday bag: Found. The Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 hobo bag is one of the season’s hottest accessories. The on-trend hobo shape makes it current while the YSL clasp feels iconic, solidifying this bag as one of the classics.

CHANEL SMALL FLAP BAG

If you’re looking for an updated classic, look no further than this small flap bag. As seen in the Spring-Summer 2022 Pre-Collection, Chanel toughened up this handbag by adding an edgy gold chain strap.

PORTO THE POUCH

Meticulously handmade in Tuscany with nappa goat leather, Porto’s The Pouch bag is the epitome of luxury. The bag can seamlessly be worn from day-to-night, making it the ultimate wardrobe staple this season.

DIOR VIBE CLASSIC BOWLING BAG

Spotted at the Dior 2022 Cruise show, the Dior Vibe Classic Bowling bag is where fashion meets function. Leaning into all things athleisure the handbag features a removable mesh strap and a sneaker-inspired rubber star motif.

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN THE SOFT CURVE BAG

As seen in the SS22 collection The Soft Curve bag is inspired by the harness silhouette. Like most McQueen pieces, this handbag is feminine with an edge. The bucket bag comes in four color-ways, black, cerulean, ivory/black, and hot pink. If your winter wardrobe is looking for a bright refresh the shocking neon pink will do the job.

PRADA CLEO SHOULDER BAG

Prada is no stranger to reimagining the classics when it comes to their handbags. With wild success from their “Re-Edition” collection, the next bag to revisit is the Cleo. Crafted from brushed leather, the iconic handbag was originally shown in the 90s. Proving that you can’t beat the classics, the sophisticated shape withstood the test of time. Today, the Cleo is offered in a wide variety of colors and sizes.

CELINE CUIR TRIOMPHE SHOULDER BAG

A new arrival from Celine, the Cuir Triomphe Shoulder Bag is a must-have. The handbag is simple and sleek with the Triomphe logo front and center. With an adjustable shoulder strap and compact size, the Cuir Triomphe Shoulder bag is perfect for everyday wear.

BOTTEGA VENETA PADDED CASSETTE BAG

Bottega Veneta just launched the Padded Cassette bag in new color-ways courtesy of the “Wardrobe 03” Collection. While the Padded Cassette is an already established fan favorite in the fashion world. The new color-ways including the “mirth washed” lavender will have you coming back for more.

DOLCE & GABBANA SMALL DEVOTION BAG

The Dolce & Gabbana Small Devotion bag is made for special occasions. This silver showstopper features a jewel-encrusted heart fastening and a detachable chain shoulder strap.

CHLOE KATTIE CROSS-BODY BAG

Chloe’s Kattie crossbody bag doubles as a clutch allowing you to transition from day to night with ease. Crafted from smooth leather, the accessory is accented with a natural trio of bracelet handles made from brass, wood, and leather.