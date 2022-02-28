Photo Credit: Taylor Brandt

When it comes to the best places in New York, Skylar Brandt knows her stuff. The 29-year-old ballerina has been with the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) since 2009, joining the corps de ballet in 2011. She was promoted to Soloist in 2015 and to Principal in 2020. Among her leading roles with the Company are Giselle in Giselle, Medora in Le Corsaire, Gamzatti in La Bayadere, Olga in Onegin, Clara, the Princess in The Nutcracker, Young Jane in Jane Eyre, Columbine in Harlequinade, Princess Praline in Whipped Cream, the Lead Maiden in Firebird and the Golden Cockerel in The Golden Cockerel. She was awarded a 2013 Princess Grace Foundation-USA Dance Fellowship and that same year she was featured in the movie “Ballet’s Greatest Hits”. In 2018, Brandt was the recipient of an unprecedented Special Jury Award for her performances on the Russian television show “Big Ballet”. Now she’s currently in Australia on tour for BIG (the Ballet International Gala) before making her return to the U.S. to make her debut in Swan Lake this spring season. Here, Brandt shares her haute guide to the Big Apple, and discusses her lifelong greatest love: Ballet. Photo Credit: Nisian Hughes

Let’s do 10 questions. What are your favorite spots in NYC to:

Shop: Norma Kamali

Have brunch: Beecher’s or ABCV

Have dinner: Casa Lever, Porterhouse or Buddakan

Hang out: At my parents’ house

Favorite bakery: Breads

Favorite bar/favorite cocktail: I actually don’t drink! But I love going to Hillstone to eat

3 words to describe your city and how they apply to you: Fast-paced, limitless and surprising. NYC is not for everyone, but I really love its intensity. It makes me feel like my approach to life is normal :)

Secret spot: Ballet Arts at New York City Center. They have great open classes for ballet, and because not many people know about it, the classes are not too packed.

Neighborhood: Upper West Side

Hotel: The Peninsula

When/how did you know you wanted to be a ballerina?

I was 8 years old when I knew I wanted to become a ballerina. I was totally inspired by watching American Ballet Theatre performances and thought to myself, “this looks easy. I can do this!” I quickly discovered that ballet is not easy at all, but the challenges it presented made me fall in love with the art form even more. I was really taken by the story-telling aspect of dance and the connection it has to music. Even as a professional, I still feel my inner child come alive when I put on my costume and enter the stage. It’s as if I was in the privacy of my own bedroom using my imagination and playing dress up.

What role have you most connected with over your career?

I felt most in my element when I danced the role of Giselle. Previously, it was a role that I didn’t think would suit me well, but after overcoming my self doubts and developing the character, I experienced feelings of empowerment and freedom in my performances. For these reasons, Giselle represents a full circle journey and triumph in my career.

What would you tell young girls who want to become ballerinas?

I would tell them that they should follow their dreams and to take their work very seriously. Even naturally gifted dancers need to invest in themselves one thousand percent. These kinds of dreams come to fruition only when a person wants it badly enough.

Photo Credit: Nisian Hughes

What kind of sacrifices did you have to make to become one?

I was always the odd one out in school, the kind of “old soul” child most of my classmates couldn’t fully understand. Often, I didn’t have time to go to birthday parties and was exempt from such activities as physical education so that I could pursue my dance training. I missed out on the college experience and didn’t have time or energy for many other interests. But I never minded that. All of these sacrifices didn’t feel like sacrifices at all. I was doing exactly what I wanted to be doing and that meant everything to me.

Is there any one ballerina whose career you would like to emulate? Why?

This is an interesting question because times have changed drastically since I was watching my idols as a young, aspiring ballerina. There is a lot more focus on social media presence and outside projects now than there ever was before. I would like to attain the ideal balance between being an international superstar (as many of my idols were) and also a business woman and public figure. No matter what, though, my performances come first. No outside projects or partnerships can come in the way of or compromise my work in the studio or onstage. Anything extra is just the cherry on top.

What was the most challenging role you have played to date?

The most challenging role I have played was the Golden Cockerel in a ballet called “The Golden Cockerel”. It was exciting to be the titular character in this production, but the part of the Golden Cockerel is essentially a mechanical, magical chicken that had few, explosive appearances throughout the ballet. There were unbelievable technical and physical demands in the choreography and not much to sink my teeth into, story or character wise. Artistically, I found the abstract nature of the character difficult to connect with, and the steps a massive hurdle stamina-wise.

Photo Credit: Nisian Hughes

You’re a teacher I hear. Let’s discuss… Why you decided to become one, why it’s a passion, and why it’s rewarding. (She teaches young ballerinas and even over 60 year old individuals)

I began teaching during the pandemic and have not stopped since. It’s such a joy to be able to pass my knowledge and tips on to the next generation of professional dancers and as well as to those individuals who dance recreationally. It is so rewarding for me to see my students improving and growing; and as they do so, finding more enjoyment and pleasure in their own work. Teaching also helps me to discover more about my dancing too, as it requires such a close and intense examination of the art form in order to be able to pass information along in a digestible and thoughtful way.

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

I believe that time is the greatest luxury in life because despite everything else, it’s all we have.

How do you lead?

I place enormous emphasis on work ethic and integrity, both in my career and day to day life. I also try to remain humble and grounded. I think that these qualities are so important and hope that when I share about myself, be it on social media or in articles and interviews, they are imparted to the reader or the viewer.

Photo Credit: Nisian Hughes

