5 Notable Companies To Keep An Eye On In 2022

1. BABES N STUDS

Based out of Sacramento, CA, and rooted in Armenian tradition, the women behind Babes N Studs provide luxury facial scrubbers, microneedle eye patches, and plant-based, cruelty-free beard oil for the elevated man. Evelina Abramyan, founder of Babes N Studs and a licensed esthetician, draws on her expertise in men’s skin and the supple botanicals of her homeland with ingredients like coffee and apricot, the national fruit of Armenia. In addition to growing a new luxury brand, Abramyan also manages a studio, Ink N Glow, where skincare becomes an artisanal craft. Unlike most oils, the beard elixir by Babes N Studs is more durable in hydrating the skin beneath the hair without any drips or drops. Similarly, the eye patches and LED facial scrubbers are portable and easy to manage, an ideal combination for the busy men and women of tomorrow. Abramyan’s approach to beauty is steady and simple, allowing extra time for skin to feel pampered and prioritized without disrupting your day-to-day. Refined and artful by nature, Babes N Studs introduces a unique and vital addition to your daily regimen.

2. NIUPIPO PICKLEBALL

New year, new pickleball, as the name suggests. Beginning in 2012, Niupipo Pickleball successfully brought the timeless game of pickleball into the mainstream by supplying their athletes with grade-A equipment and gear on and off the courts, notably their wide selection of professional paddles. Designed with champions in mind, the company quickly ascended to a household name amongst dedicated players, and in 2020 they signed four dynamic pros including Frank Anthony Davis, Vivienne David, Jack Foster, and Ignacio De Elia. Niupipo Pickleball is driven by opportunity and believes everyone should have the chance to excel in this unique sport regardless of age or ability. Their equipment exceeds market protocols and offers premium utility at sustainable prices, giving pickleball a reputation as everyone’s recreation. With eight strong years of growth under their belt, Niupipo Pickleball continues to aim high, setting their sights on global development and further appreciation for the game across all demographics. The company provides custom services while ensuring their products are made with environmentally-conscious materials, and as their slogan supports the idea of endurance, “Niupipo: Feel No Limits”, pickleball is expected to peak in popularity this year with no signs of slowing down.

3. ALI GRACE

Finding the right fit has always been a part of Ali’s personal fabric, for even in college she managed to sculpt a degree program tailored to her unique vision and career goals. In 2016, while crafting this degree program in Massachusetts, Ali Grace found the beginnings of what would become her best pair of jeans: taking recycled denim and creating a pair of vintage Levi’s made especially for the subject. In the beginning, those were friends and family. Today, aligrace customs can be found on Cara Delevingne, Vanessa Hudgens, Hannah Brown, and Maddie Ziegler, among countless others. Everything from the fit, length, and design is taken into consideration with each thread, but perhaps the most prolific detail in aligrace customs is size and inclusivity. No matter your shape, we all need a pair of jeans that fit just right, bonus points if we’re helping mother earth along the way! With aligrace customs in hand, the essence of self-made success begins to ring true. In 2018, Grace was a Valley Venture Mentors finalist, showing the masses that sustainable, custom vintage Levi’s were exactly the right attire for business meetings. Today, aligrace operates out of San Diego, where a small, dedicated team of women offers one of the greatest feelings known to humanity: denim that hugs you back.

4. A PLEASANT DAY®

The clothing label A PLEASANT DAY® is reimagining streetwear by confronting the realities of commercialized fast-fashion; the concept and execution of “streetwear” is ever-evolving, as are the landscapes around us. Established in the summer of 2020, A PLEASANT DAY® entered the saturated markets of streetwear with a fresh perspective on how we interact with the world and how clothing can serve as a vessel for change. The label was born during some of the darkest days of modern history, as a pandemic raged forward and Americans grappled with a new civil rights era. A PLEASANT DAY® approaches streetwear with a purpose, and their first collection was dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement. Founded by Benjamin Tian and Boris Mazin, the imagery surrounding A PLEASANT DAY® reminds us to keep moving and expect the unexpected. By way of quality design and honest expression, the fashion label achieves a timeless impression in a rapidly shifting network of streetwear threads. Their message is clear and direct, with plenty of room for creative expansion down the road. A PLEASANT DAY® brings a comforting sense of reality out of San Francisco, with the intention of providing top-shelf streetwear apparel at affordable (and durable) strides.

5. GODSENT

After a near-fatal accident at the top of 2020, GODSENT founder and creative director, Ethan Lartey, made his survival the basis of his work, highlighting tender subjects like guardian angels, life’s purpose, and evolution in his fleshy apparel. The threads you see spooling beneath cracks of lightning and soaring on the wings of doves are the rudiments of Lartey’s story, of how he took a traumatic awakening and applied this newfound sense of style to his clothing line, which ranges from plushy crewnecks and hoodies to sweatpants, gym shorts, and graphic tees. The prophecies are etched in the fabric, alluding to a unique place in our society where we can learn to appreciate our limited time on this earth. Lartey heralds his brand as a movement, above anything else, for those individuals who recognize the miracles at hand, and the importance of living comfortably while doing what you love! On social media, GODSENT rolls out seasonal drops and special videos to accompany the messages, igniting a new flame in streetwear that is honest, raw, emotional and made for anyone. After collaborating with fellow fashion designer Living Angels, and setting up at a pop-up shop in the summer of 2021, Virginia-based GODSENT is on the way to elevated success in the new year, with God as their witness.

