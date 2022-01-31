The Pegasus World Cup Invitational 2022 Made History This Year

This last Saturday—though temperatures significantly dropped—the 2022 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream in South Florida was still on fire. An afternoon and evening destined to be a time of firsts, the star-studded event surpassed all expectations, marking a record-setting handle with over $43.8 million wagered on the 12-race program, an 8% increase from 2021 and surpassed the 2020 record of $41.8 million.

Another major milestone for the Pegasus World Cup, Broward County Mayor Micheal Udine, declared January 29, 2022, Pegasus World Cup Day and presented the proclamation to 1/ST RACING Chief Executive Officer, Craig Fravel.

The event was teeming with notable celebrities, including Nicole Scherzinger (who performed the National Anthem), Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Swae Lee, and more. And, DJ Cassidy brought his critically acclaimed series, ‘Pass the Mic’ to the Carousel Club at Pegasus World Cup for the very first time where legendary artists Ja Rule, Lil’ Kim, Mase, and special surprise performers El DeBarge and Jadakiss rocked the stage after the race—a moment everyone was highly anticipating.

In a true testament to the thoroughbred racing winner of this year’s Pegasus World Cup, Life Is Good, the event echoed the same sentiment that life is indeed good.

Owned by CHC Inc. and WinStar Farm LLC, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. and trained by Todd Pletcher, Life Is Good won the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) presented by 1/ST BET. CHC Inc. and WinStar Farm LLC connections were presented with the Pegasus Championship Trophy by Belinda Stronach, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, 1/ST, and Jim Shreve, Chief Executive Officer, Baccarat, the Official Trophy Purveyor of this year’s event.

Holding second place was Colonel Liam, owned by Robert E. Low & Lawana L. Low, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. and trained by Todd Pletcher, taking the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) presented by Baccarat and became the first-ever two-time champion of a Pegasus World Cup championship race. And in third place was Regal Glory, owned by Peter Brant, trained by Todd Brown and ridden by Jose Ortiz, won the inaugural running of the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G3) presented by Pepsi. Each finalist was presented with Pegasus World Cup Championship Rings, designed by local Miami jeweler BooDaddy Diamonds.

At the trackside Carousel Club, which was unveiled as Hallandale’s newest hospitality hotspot this year, world-renowned ultraclub E11EVEN Miami partnered with Breakwater Hospitality Group (operating partners of Carousel Club) to host VIPs. Gala, South Beach’s newest lounge, hosted a VIP Garden, and Davidoff hosted a Cigar Lounge. Guests enjoyed signature Pink Jockey cocktails made with Tito’s Vodka, as well as Tequila Reimagined with Casatera. Iconic rosė Whispering Angel hosted an idyllic rosé bar. In the Flamingo Room, Faena Live, headlined by burlesque queen Ariana Savalas, delighted guests with their immersive cabaret, Tryst. The h.wood Group’s modern-day supper club Delilah served their elegant American fare.

An evening to truly be remembered, to complete the celebration, 1/ST acknowledged its 10-year partnership with the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA) by presenting the TAA with a check for $50,000 and recognizing the company’s lifetime $1 million donation milestone to the charity. TAA board members Nicole Walker, Vice President, 1/ST and 1/ST RACING Chief Operating Officer, Aidan Butler, were on hand for the special presentation.

