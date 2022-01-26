Marc Roberts, co-owner of E11EVEN Residences Beyond, led a pre-construction Yupix virtual tour at the 30,000 square-foot Miami sales gallery.

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com

Portland Trail Blazer’s Jusuf Nurkic and fiancé Emina Duric scored a pre-construction Yupix virtual tour of the country’s hottest real estate project, E11EVEN Residences Beyond, led by the property’s co-owner and long-time friend, Marc Roberts. They were joined by Sebastian Wagner and financial advisor Gary Scharf.

“That was awesome! I think it was great – the experience was so real it made me just want to stay there,” said Nurkic. When asked if he would consider purchasing based on this tour, the Trail Blazer revealed he had already purchased in Tower One and was ready to make a play for Tower Two’s remaining penthouse.

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com

Rising 65 stories, E11EVEN Residences Beyond will offer 461 luxury residences starting in the mid $300,000’s, or the equivalent cryptocurrency rate, and ranging from 318 square-foot studios to 993 square-foot two-bedrooms, as well as a presidential collection ranging from 1,167 to 2,762 square-feet and penthouses starting at 2,213 square-feet.

After a virtual tour of the residences, Nurkic enjoyed a virtual stop in the casino-style sports lounge and state-of-the-art private, exclusive training and fitness center before heading to the second-to-none spa, E11EVEN Beach Day Club, cabanas and plunge pools.