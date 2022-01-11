Photo Credit: Michael Mundy

If you’re looking for that summertime vibe this winter, Los Angeles isn’t a bad place to find it. Cue a spot where Cote D’Azur-centric ambiance, libations and canapés reign supreme, and you’ve got the perfect answer to your winter blues at Bar Lis, the crown jewel of the recently opened Thompson Hollywood.

But before we delve into this charming spot with stellar views of the Hollywood Hills, here’s the cocktail that sold us: the aptly-named French Riviera, a blend of Bombay Sapphire gin, green chartreuse, maraschino liqueur, pineapple gomme and lime that will have you longing to be sitting seaside in France.

A few others to try include the Jane Birkin — Suntory Haku vodka, St. Germain, cucumber, mint and lime — and the La Vie En Rose — El Tesoro Blanco, Ketel One peach and orange blossom, with Cointreau, lime, hibiscus and sparkling rosé.

All drinks are served up with small plates inspired by traditional bistro fare (think Kusshi oysters with a rosé champagne mignonette, Regiis Ova Caviar served with California white sturgeon caviar and crudité) in a setting highlighted by stone-blue velvet banquettes with blush striped settees, retro photography, a throwback to the days of Brigitte Bardot, and a piano lounge over a retractable atrium roof. Make it your new feel-good go-to. You won’t be disappointed, we promise.

Bar Lis, 1541 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, 90028