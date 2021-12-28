The best NYE options in SoCal to ring in 2022!

Thompson Hollywood

Photo Credit: Michael Mundy

Indulge in a NYE celebration Francais style with the Thompson Hollywood’s Bar Lis with a Midnight in the French Riviera themed evening. There will be an open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, champagne toast, live jazz performances and tunes from international DJ Greg Cerrone.

Circa 55 at The Beverly Hilton

A staple of glamour in Beverly Hills, guests and locals are welcomed to the iconic Beverly Hilton to ring in the new year with an elegant dinner and music at signature restaurant Circa 55. Enjoy a three-course dinner with one seating from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. inclusive of a celebratory glass of sparkling wine on New Year’s Eve, in addition to Sylvia and the Rhythm Boys live swing band from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.! Dinner menu highlights include red wine-poached pear salad with pinot noir-poached bosc pears, wild arugula, red and yellow endive, Point Reyes blue cheese, maple-glazed walnuts and champagne vinaigrette; mini baked brie en croute with cranberry date compote; seared scallops with brown butter-basted diver scallops, rainbow cauliflower “couscous”, butternut squash purée, crispy brown butter, and petit hearts on fire; and more in addition to a desert trio featuring citrus labne cheesecake tart, candied almond profiterole, and strawberry-chocolate passion marshmallow. Dinner is $80 per person and a link to the full menu can be found here.

Peninsula Beverly Hills

Ring in the New Year with The Peninsula Beverly Hills. The hotel’s late seating includes four decadent courses from The Peninsula Beverly Hills culinary team, a Champagne toast and live performance from a six-piece band featuring pop and rock favorites. Guests who wish to enjoy an early evening are welcome to book the early seating, offering a lovely three-course dinner served in The Belvedere Restaurant.

Shutters on the Beach – 1 Pico

Photo Credit: Shutters on the Beach

Ring in 2022 at the oceanfront Santa Monica hotel Shutters on the Beach. Guests and locals alike can enjoy New Year’s Eve (12/31) and New Year’s Day (1/1) dining at either of Shutters’ oceanfront restaurant 1 Pico, which will highlight special dishes from new Executive Chef Sean Michael Runyon. There will be New Year’s Eve seatings as well as a New Year’s Day brunch.

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel

Countdown to 2022 in grand style at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel’s annual New Year’s Eve Celebration. Come for big band-style entertainment with live performances from jazz vocalists, The Satin Dollz, and tap dancers, and stay for specialty cocktails, festive cuisine, and a midnight countdown. Additional packages options include a Remy 1738 Cognac and a Satin Dollz VIP Experience, in addition to standard reservations which include a champagne toast at midnight.

Conservatory West Hollywood

Photo Credit: Ryan Tanaka

For New Year’s Eve, guests at Conservatory West Hollywood can choose between an early seating ($110,) late seating ($150) and a bar seating ($60) for a specially created menu for NYE from Executive Chef Victor Munoz. Look out for items such as Madre Mole (Aged Mole, Young Mole, Blue Corn Tortillas, Pan Dulce), Snake River Farms Filet (Maitre’d Hotel Butter, Malt Vinegar Cordyceps, Au Poivre, Pink Grouper (Pave, Espresso Foam, Shimeji Fondue, Roasted Hazelnut) or Capellini (Porcini Veloute, Grana Padano, Chives, Sorrel, Coffee Cured Yolk). Adding to the fun will be a Photo Booth, DJ, and a complimentary bubbles toast). Society Room will also re-open for the first time since Covid for NYE with a special NYE cocktail menu. For the Hangover Brunch (11am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday), guests can enjoy the new Brunch menu, plus a DJ and a Bloody Mary and Mimosa station.

Hotel del Coronado

Photo Credit: Hotel Del Coronado

The Del is famed for its over-the-top holiday decor and offerings, and this year is no exception. Set on one of America’s most iconic beaches, revelers can ring in 2022 inside the legendary Hotel del Coronado during a roaring 20’s gala. The hotel’s Crown Room will be transformed into a Great Gatsby themed speakeasy, with dinner and dancing courtesy of a live DJ and The Mighty Untouchables. A midnight champagne toast and an open bar will have guests clinking cheers all night long, and the following day, guests can enjoy their first meal of the new year with The Del’s famed brunch featuring regionally inspired dishes, international cuisine, a gourmet mimosa and Bloody Mary bar and more.

The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood

Photo Credit: Sterling Reed Photography

At the newly opened Godfrey Hotel Hollywood’s I|O ROOFTOP — the largest rooftop in Hollywood with two bars, a pool, and sweeping views across the Hollywood Hills all the way to downtown) — a DJ will be spinning from 9pm until 2am with a black and gold theme throughout. Guests reveling on the rooftop can enjoy a countdown displayed across the buildings 70-Foot projector screen that cascades down from the rooftop to the central courtyard corridor. There will be a champagne toast, specialty menus, and room packages. In addition, the hotel will offer a special New Year’s Eve Celebration Getaway offer.

Pendry San Diego

The Pendry San Diego, located in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, is offering a New Year’s Eve celebration at its eatery Fifth & Rose, where guests and locals can enjoy a dazzling night filled with craft cocktails, champagne and bites to ring in the New Year. The celebration will feature a sparkling countdown and live music. Cover is $50 and includes a Moët and Chandon Champagne Vending Machine Coin, and table service is $100 per person minimum. There’s also culinary offerings available at its Provisional Kitchen Cafe & Mercantile with a prix fixe dinner featuring celebratory champagne and live music.