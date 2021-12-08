A European-Style Square Will Open In The Seaport By Next Summer

Rendering Courtesy of WS Development and Kohn Pedersen Fox

The Seaport District is preparing to welcome its newest addition – a sprawling retail destination called The Superette, which will open by next summer. The European-style square will offer 125,000 square feet of retail centered around a courtyard featuring 40 stores, restaurants and entertainment venues.

The plans for the massive outdoor development that will span an entire city block were recently announced by Boston-based WS Development as part of its transformation of 33 acres of waterfront land in the neighborhood.

The destination’s haute new tenants include Rag & Bone, Le Labo, Todd Snyder, Alo Yoga, Vince, Scotch & Soda, and Framebridge. Also making an appearance here will be local Boston brands, including Daniel Cremieux and Mack Weldon. Seaport Barbers will open its second location here as well featuring a full-service salon.

Keep an eye out for the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer, Lucid, which will also be opening its first New England location at The Superette, along with high-tech indoor mini-golf, entertainment and dining concept Puttshack.

In addition to the retail options, dining venues include the speakeasy cocktail bar concept, The Garret Bars, which will expand to New England with its first location outside of NYC.

The shopping destination designed by the New York office of Kohn Pedersen Fox is named Superette “as a playful nod to the unexpected.” Located on the first two levels of the EchelonSeaport residential complex developed by Cottonwood Group, the courtyard will be filled with bistro tables and public seating under a tree canopy. The development intends to pay homage to the charming historic squares of Europe combining that with the liveliness of the Seaport neighborhood featuring year-round public programming and educational activities.

“We are thrilled to share the details around The Superette today,” Ariel Foxman, general manager of Boston Seaport, said in a statement. “There is so much joy and enchantment baked into every detail of this neighborhood oasis. We simply cannot wait to welcome everyone into this unique space, whether you are looking to be delighted or just take a moment for a pause. This coming spring, The Superette will undoubtedly become a must-visit and must-return destination for Bostonians and visitors to our city alike.”

Additional retail and dining venues opening at The Superette will be announced in the coming months.