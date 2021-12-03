Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marea

Introducing the most premium dining experience in Miami Beach for two nights only: Marea x Osteria Morini Miami Beach. This Miami Art Week, Osteria Morini Miami Beach is welcoming its sister restaurant, New York City’s Michelin star-rated hot spot, Marea, for a two-night takeover, offering a dining experience like no other.

Located within the Kimpton Palomar Hotel South Beach, Osteria Morini has become a beloved spot for locals and guests to enjoy a more casual yet sophisticated experience by Chef Michael White.

The one-of-a-kind dining experience on the expansive canal-front patio will be fully transformed into ‘Marea in Miami,’ specially produced by Robert Legere and Nathan Sabo of La Bella Productions. The design takes inspiration from the Central Park restaurant’s signature honey onyx lighting and breathtaking floral installation, resulting in a romantic and magical setting to enjoy a Michelin star dining experience—perfect for all of the New Yorkers down in Miami for the buzziest week of the season.

Guests can expect an exquisite four-course menu highlighted by the high-end seafood and housemade pastas the upscale Italian restaurant is known for, along with a welcome cocktail reception and coursed wine pairing for $350++ per person.

Photo Credit: Liz Clayman

The dining experience is only open today, Friday, December 3rd and Saturday, December 4th, starting at 7:00 pm. To purchase tickets, visit the website here for more information.