Holiday gift guide
News
The Ho-Ho-Haute 2021 Holiday Gift Guide
Meek Mill
Cover Story
Meek Mill Gets Real On The Cost Of Freedom And How He Decided To Control His Own Business
Pierce Brosnan
Haute Wine + Spirits
Shaken Or Stirred? We Found Out What Former 007 Pierce Brosnan Really Prefers During Our Casa Don Ramon Tequila Tasting
NICKY HILTON
Cover Story
How To Have It All: Words Of Advice From Heiress And Entrepreneur Nicky Hilton Rothschild
TONY ROBBINS
Cover Story
Tony Robbins: The Real Reasons I Give Back

Michelin Star Restaurant Marea Is Taking Over Osteria Morini During Miami Art Week

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

Marea MiamiPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Marea

Introducing the most premium dining experience in Miami Beach for two nights only: Marea x Osteria Morini Miami Beach. This Miami Art Week, Osteria Morini Miami Beach is welcoming its sister restaurant, New York City’s Michelin star-rated hot spot, Marea, for a two-night takeover, offering a dining experience like no other. 

Located within the Kimpton Palomar Hotel South Beach, Osteria Morini has become a beloved spot for locals and guests to enjoy a more casual yet sophisticated experience by Chef Michael White. 

The one-of-a-kind dining experience on the expansive canal-front patio will be fully transformed into ‘Marea in Miami,’ specially produced by Robert Legere and Nathan Sabo of La Bella Productions. The design takes inspiration from the Central Park restaurant’s signature honey onyx lighting and breathtaking floral installation, resulting in a romantic and magical setting to enjoy a Michelin star dining experience—perfect for all of the New Yorkers down in Miami for the buzziest week of the season. 

Guests can expect an exquisite four-course menu highlighted by the high-end seafood and housemade pastas the upscale Italian restaurant is known for, along with a welcome cocktail reception and coursed wine pairing for $350++ per person. 

Marea MiamiPhoto Credit: Liz Clayman

 The dining experience is only open today, Friday, December 3rd and Saturday, December 4th, starting at 7:00 pm. To purchase tickets, visit the website here for more information. 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Meek Mill
Haute Scene
December 4, 2021
Meek Mill Was Living His Best Life At His Haute Living Cover Celebration During Art Basel
By Laura Schreffler
Hayley Law
Celebrities
December 3, 2021
“Riverdale” Star Hayley Law Gets Real About Open Relationships. But Is She For Them Or Against Them?
By Laura Schreffler
CHANEL BOUTIQUE MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT
City Guide
December 3, 2021
Welcome to Miami: Chanel Officially Opens Its Boutique In The Design District
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Scene
December 3, 2021
Chef Start Foundation Kicks Off Art Basel Week With Help From Wine Connoisseur, Mark Oldman
By Gabriel Pessoa

Los Angeles

New York

Miami