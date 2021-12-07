Photo Credit: Roman Maurice for Haute Living

Haute Living joined forces with the 8090 Group, welcoming a collective of HNW families and their next generation of power from all over the world to Miami, and Art Basel. The two-part event was powered by Airbus and Grand Seiko with NFT and Art Showcase by LGND.art held at the exclusive One Thousand Museum by Zaha Hadid Architects.

As the event commenced, guests were granted a special welcome by the Mayor of Miami, Francis X. Suarez who has continued to promote economic growth for the city of Miami. Miami being placed at the global forefront of welcoming industries, Haute Living thanks you, Mayor Suarez, for being forward-thinking and joining Haute Living for this special moment as the future is now.

To start the night off, guests were invited to the Sky Lounge of One Thousand Museum where delicate canapes by Chef Michael Mina and Telmont Champagne were presented. As the night progressed, attendees were escorted to an evening in the sky at Zaha Hadid’s masterpiece in the Western Hemisphere of One Thousand Museum.

Guests indulged in an elevated cocktail reception by Chef Michael Mina and his Estiatorio Ornos team both at the Sky Lounge and unit. While the tunes were playing, guests were chatting and toasts were being made, Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani and Senior Vice President April Donelson were on hand to introduce Caroline Pugh, head of the 8090 group.

The penthouse featured a physical NFT Art Show with LGND.art – a highly curated NFT art platform built by artists, for artists.

Grand Seiko played a prominent role in the event, presenting guests with luxury timepieces. The presentation combined with the NFT art, made for an and remarkable night that will be noticed as Haute Living’s official dive into being Haute on the Block(chain)!

