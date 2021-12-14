Romero Britto
The King Of Art: Romero Britto On Transcending The World Of Fine Art To Expand His Massive Empire
The Ho-Ho-Haute 2021 Holiday Gift Guide
Meek Mill Gets Real On The Cost Of Freedom And How He Decided To Control His Own Business
Shaken Or Stirred? We Found Out What Former 007 Pierce Brosnan Really Prefers During Our Casa Don Ramon Tequila Tasting
How To Have It All: Words Of Advice From Heiress And Entrepreneur Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Bagatelle Courchevel Is The Place To Be For Apres-Ski This Winter

News, Travel

Bagatelle CourchevelPhoto Credit: Amaury Brac

This winter, Bagatelle Courchevel is going to the place to be thanks to some stellar ambiance and a finessed new menu.

Bagatelle CourchevelPhoto Credit: Amaury Brac

Newly appointed Corporate Executive Chef, Rocco Seminara, and the restaurant’s Executive Chef, Bilal Amrani, diverge from traditional Alpine specialties, bringing the spirit of the mountains to life with authentic dishes from the past, but modernized. Pyrenean lamb chops smoked with fir and black garlic; steamed turbot with bergamot butter sauce, rigatoni with a confit of tender beef and garnished with thyme. Veggie lovers can enjoy delicious recipes such as the cauliflower caramelized with spices, Sylvester mushrooms and roasted chestnuts, braised chicory with honey and alpine ham. Regular guests will also be delighted to find Bagatelle’s signature dishes with their typical Mediterranean influence: the organic farm chicken with tarragon roasted in a salt crust and flavored with Provençal herbs, or the carpaccio of sea bass, tonnato style with Pantelleria capers.

Bagatelle CourchevelPhoto Credit: Amaury Brac

Nestled at over 7500 feet in one of the most popular destinations in the Trois Vallées, region, Bagatelle Courchevel is surrounded
by spectacular scenery. This alpine restaurant overlooks the slopes from a panoramic terrace, offering 360-degree views of
the French Alps.

Bagatelle CourchevelPhoto Credit: Amaury Brac

Inside, the restaurant boasts a chalet aesthetic where natural materials, such as wood, delicately blend with the soft and refined tones. Bagatelle’s signature colors, blue and white, serve as a nod to the mountain peaks that can be viewed through the long bay windows. The large benches and cozy armchairs match the warm and convivial atmosphere of the place with a traditional mountain chalet aesthetic.

Bagatelle Courchevel
Tarte de notre enfance

Photo Credit: Bagatelle

Wood is omnipresent in the restaurant with a modern feel and a contemporary style; lined with white-painted wooden logs, the walls complement the aged-oak furniture, and the exposed structural beams. The tones are soft and elegant; blue and white are expressed in different shades and enhanced with anthracite grey and beige touches. The interior is adorned with a few decorative elements to honour the mountains: deer antlers, slate tiles behind the bar, and vintage skis… Guests can settle into the upholstered Chesterfield-style sofas or on large benches clad with flannel and wool cushions. Tables of various shapes define the spaces, fostering a sense of conviviality in the restaurant. The panoramic terrace is furnished with wicker armchairs, partnered with corner and round benches to welcome families and friends into a dynamic and refined atmosphere.

Bagatelle Courchevel
Plin au Castelmagno

Photo Credit: thaysbittar

Bagatelle Courchevel
Pizza à la truffe de saison

Photo Credit: Joann Pai

Los Angeles

New York

Miami