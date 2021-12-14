Photo Credit: Amaury Brac

This winter, Bagatelle Courchevel is going to the place to be thanks to some stellar ambiance and a finessed new menu.

Newly appointed Corporate Executive Chef, Rocco Seminara, and the restaurant’s Executive Chef, Bilal Amrani, diverge from traditional Alpine specialties, bringing the spirit of the mountains to life with authentic dishes from the past, but modernized. Pyrenean lamb chops smoked with fir and black garlic; steamed turbot with bergamot butter sauce, rigatoni with a confit of tender beef and garnished with thyme. Veggie lovers can enjoy delicious recipes such as the cauliflower caramelized with spices, Sylvester mushrooms and roasted chestnuts, braised chicory with honey and alpine ham. Regular guests will also be delighted to find Bagatelle’s signature dishes with their typical Mediterranean influence: the organic farm chicken with tarragon roasted in a salt crust and flavored with Provençal herbs, or the carpaccio of sea bass, tonnato style with Pantelleria capers.

Nestled at over 7500 feet in one of the most popular destinations in the Trois Vallées, region, Bagatelle Courchevel is surrounded

by spectacular scenery. This alpine restaurant overlooks the slopes from a panoramic terrace, offering 360-degree views of

the French Alps.

Inside, the restaurant boasts a chalet aesthetic where natural materials, such as wood, delicately blend with the soft and refined tones. Bagatelle’s signature colors, blue and white, serve as a nod to the mountain peaks that can be viewed through the long bay windows. The large benches and cozy armchairs match the warm and convivial atmosphere of the place with a traditional mountain chalet aesthetic.

Wood is omnipresent in the restaurant with a modern feel and a contemporary style; lined with white-painted wooden logs, the walls complement the aged-oak furniture, and the exposed structural beams. The tones are soft and elegant; blue and white are expressed in different shades and enhanced with anthracite grey and beige touches. The interior is adorned with a few decorative elements to honour the mountains: deer antlers, slate tiles behind the bar, and vintage skis… Guests can settle into the upholstered Chesterfield-style sofas or on large benches clad with flannel and wool cushions. Tables of various shapes define the spaces, fostering a sense of conviviality in the restaurant. The panoramic terrace is furnished with wicker armchairs, partnered with corner and round benches to welcome families and friends into a dynamic and refined atmosphere.

