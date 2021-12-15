Romero Britto
Art
The King Of Art: Romero Britto On Transcending The World Of Fine Art To Expand His Massive Empire
Holiday gift guide
News
The Ho-Ho-Haute 2021 Holiday Gift Guide
Meek Mill
Cover Story
Meek Mill Gets Real On The Cost Of Freedom And How He Decided To Control His Own Business
Pierce Brosnan
Haute Wine + Spirits
Shaken Or Stirred? We Found Out What Former 007 Pierce Brosnan Really Prefers During Our Casa Don Ramon Tequila Tasting
NICKY HILTON
Cover Story
How To Have It All: Words Of Advice From Heiress And Entrepreneur Nicky Hilton Rothschild

The Baby Bugatti II Might Just Be The Ultimate Luxury Gift For Kids

News

Baby BugattiPhoto Credit: Stan Papior

Many adults dream of owning a Bugatti, but now, those with the means to do so can buy matching versions of this haute auto not only for yourselves, but for your kids, too. On that note, let us introduce the Bugatti Baby II, which is currently available at the Knightsbridge, London department store Harrods.

The $35,000, 75 percent scale vehicle is made in partnership with The Little Car Company, and is presented in a Williams Green exterior with a Brun Cavalier color Bridge of Weir leather interior (though it’s available in over 160 colors).

Baby BugattiPhoto Credit: Stan Papior

The Bugatti Baby II pays homage to Ettore Bugatti’s original 1926 masterpiece, the Bugatti Baby with this modernized, child-sized version. The vehicle was developed to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary and is not only significant in preserving the history of the Bugatti marque, but also inspiring a new generation of young Bugatti enthusiasts.

When purchasing one of these Bugatti Baby IIs, Harrods clients are offered exclusive access to the factory where the vehicles are crafted. Only 500 of the bespoke Baby II models will be produced.

Baby BugattiPhoto Credit: Stan Papior

The Bugatti Baby II is available in three versions: Base, Vitesse and Pur Sang. The Pur Sang offers the same powertrain as the Vitesse but with beautiful, hand-formed aluminium bodywork. Using the same traditional coachbuilding techniques as the original Bugatti Type 35, each aluminium body takes more than two hundred hours of skilled craftsmanship to create.

Offered exclusively in rear-wheel drive, all versions of the Baby II have a fully electric powertrain, high performance hydraulic brakes and selectable driving modes. The Base model comes with two modes; Novice which is limited to 20kph (12mph) and 1kW (1.3bhp) of power, and Expert which is limited to 45 kph (30mph) and 4kW (5.4bhp) of power. The Vitesse and Pur Sang models include the Novice and Expert driving modes, but also offer extra performance from an upgraded powertrain, unlocked by the legendary Bugatti Speed Key. This enables you to deploy up to 10kW (13.4 bhp) and with an all-up weight of just 230kg, achieving a top speed of 70kph (42mph). Depending on the weight of the driver, 0-60 kph is dispatched in just six seconds.

Baby BugattiPhoto Credit: Stan Papior

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Palm Beach
News
December 15, 2021
A Luxury Travel Guide To The Best Of Palm Beach
By Laura Schreffler
Loro Piana Is Popping Up For The First Time Ever In Aspen
City Guide
December 15, 2021
Home For The Holidays: Loro Piana Is Popping Up For The First Time Ever In Aspen
By Adrienne Faurote
Kimpton Epic & Saks Fifth Avenue
News
December 15, 2021
Miami Luxury Hotel Kimpton Epic & Saks Fifth Avenue Designed The Ultimate Holiday Gift This Season
By Adrienne Faurote
Bill Foley dinner
Haute Scene
December 14, 2021
Vegas Golden Knights Owner Bill Foley Celebrates His Haute Living Cover With A Hockey-Themed Birthday Cake In Sin City
By Haute Living

Los Angeles

New York

Miami