Photo Credit: Stan Papior

Many adults dream of owning a Bugatti, but now, those with the means to do so can buy matching versions of this haute auto not only for yourselves, but for your kids, too. On that note, let us introduce the Bugatti Baby II, which is currently available at the Knightsbridge, London department store Harrods.

The $35,000, 75 percent scale vehicle is made in partnership with The Little Car Company, and is presented in a Williams Green exterior with a Brun Cavalier color Bridge of Weir leather interior (though it’s available in over 160 colors).

Photo Credit: Stan Papior

The Bugatti Baby II pays homage to Ettore Bugatti’s original 1926 masterpiece, the Bugatti Baby with this modernized, child-sized version. The vehicle was developed to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary and is not only significant in preserving the history of the Bugatti marque, but also inspiring a new generation of young Bugatti enthusiasts.

When purchasing one of these Bugatti Baby IIs, Harrods clients are offered exclusive access to the factory where the vehicles are crafted. Only 500 of the bespoke Baby II models will be produced.

Photo Credit: Stan Papior

The Bugatti Baby II is available in three versions: Base, Vitesse and Pur Sang. The Pur Sang offers the same powertrain as the Vitesse but with beautiful, hand-formed aluminium bodywork. Using the same traditional coachbuilding techniques as the original Bugatti Type 35, each aluminium body takes more than two hundred hours of skilled craftsmanship to create.

Offered exclusively in rear-wheel drive, all versions of the Baby II have a fully electric powertrain, high performance hydraulic brakes and selectable driving modes. The Base model comes with two modes; Novice which is limited to 20kph (12mph) and 1kW (1.3bhp) of power, and Expert which is limited to 45 kph (30mph) and 4kW (5.4bhp) of power. The Vitesse and Pur Sang models include the Novice and Expert driving modes, but also offer extra performance from an upgraded powertrain, unlocked by the legendary Bugatti Speed Key. This enables you to deploy up to 10kW (13.4 bhp) and with an all-up weight of just 230kg, achieving a top speed of 70kph (42mph). Depending on the weight of the driver, 0-60 kph is dispatched in just six seconds.

Photo Credit: Stan Papior