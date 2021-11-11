Photo Credit: Zegna

There’s a fashionable new destination in SoHo thanks to Zegna now that the haute menswear brand has opened its first Zegna Lab in New York City.

Photo Credit: Zegna

The Lab, which is located at Lafayette Street between Prince and Spring, reinforces the company’s continual development in new and interactive retail spaces. The space is designed for changeability and will evolve over the course of each year, creating a new look and feel every month. This allows the Lab to highlight special collections, new launches and capsules and exclusive products.

Photo Credit: Zegna

To foster community in its new downtown home, Zegna is also partnering with neighboring businesses to curate a selection of local experiences, which celebrate the true soul of Soho. Photo Credit: Zegna

The space itself has the ability to adapt to any visitor, including creating an atmosphere that suits their preferences. Furthering the Lab’s immersive experience is a Zegna curated rotating record collection inclusive of vintage vinyls and playlists from local DJs, selected

monthly by the Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori.

Photo Credit: Zegna

The Zegna Lab is located at 265 Lafayette Street New York, NY 10012