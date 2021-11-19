The holiday season is officially upon us, and the infectious energy has filled the streets of Manhattan over the last several weeks, marking it truly as the most wonderful time of the year.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Nestled in the heart of the West Village, the quintessential New York neighborhood with its history, charm, and legendary creative energy is the new Tiffany & Co. pop-up boutique. Imagined through the eyes of legendary Tiffany & Co. jewelry designer Jean Schlumberger, the limited-run boutique will inspire a Tiffany holiday filled with opulence and fantastical delight—because, there is no gift quite like the signature Tiffany blue box.

For the seasonal boutique, Tiffany transformed the landmark façade into a holiday jewel box to capture the magical spirit of New York City during the holidays. Illuminated in rich, luxurious jewel tones, the store embodies the Tiffany Holiday. In keeping with Schlumberger’s intricate, colorful aesthetic, the store is comprised of dream-like salons with theatrical lighting, moon and star motifs, white clouds, and regal gold leaf elements.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Schlumberger’s pieces celebrate the joys that jewelry can bring and are absolutely stunning on display throughout the pop-up, each piece leaving you in more awe than the next. And for an additional element of surprise, a faux bookcase reveals a hidden room: a jewel-toned space complete with a giant snow globe with Jean Schlumberger jewelry inside.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

To continue to capture the holiday magic, the store will be hosting a series of holiday-themed activations throughout November and December, including on-site hand painting of Tiffany gift boxes and holiday cards, calligraphy and wax sealing, and tarot card readings—to name a few. The store is open until January 8th, 2022, and private appointments can be made by contacting westvillage@tiffany.com. Tiffany & Co., 301 West 4th Street at the corner of Bank.