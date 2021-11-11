TONY ROBBINS
Getting Ready For The CMAs With Vocal Duo Of The Year Nominees Maddie & Tae

Celebrities, News

Maddie and Tae
Maddie & Tae are show-stopping visions in green in their final looks for the night.

Photo Credit: Chelsea Pigg
Haute Living sat down with Vocal Duo of the Year nominees Maddie & Tae before this year’s CMAs to see how the gals got glam! For those not in the know, Maddie & Tae are an American female country music duo composed of Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye, both of whom are singers, songwriters, and guitarists. Their debut album, Start Here, was released on August 28, 2015, and includes the singles “Girl in a Country Song”, “Fly”, “Shut Up and Fish”, and “Sierra”. Following the closure of Dot, they signed to Mercury Nashville in 2018. They released their second studio album The Way It Feels for this label in April 2020.

Maddie and Tae
Stylist Amber Cannon Guarino gives Maddie Font a 60’s-inspired half updo for the big night using the Hot Tools Pro Signature Volumizer

Photo Credit: Chelsea Pigg

What was the most exciting part about the CMA Awards for you?

The most exciting part is getting to hear live music from all of our friends again! We really missed that over the past year or so.

Who is someone you’re still awestruck by and why?

It’s always so good to see Carrie Underwood. She’s incredible across the board every single time!

How did this compare to your first CMAs?

This year, we are a lot less nervous and a lot more excited!

What are your getting ready beauty essentials?

We got our hair show-ready with the Hot Tools Pro Signature Volumizer! It’s a versatile tool so our stylist, Amber, was able to achieve both of our looks with it.

How have your looks evolved since your first CMAs?

They have become more adventurous as the years go by. It’s all about confidence and feeling great in what you’re wearing!

What is the one item you always have with you on the red carpet?

We always have boob tape and breath mints. Both are essential to a successful red carpet experience!

What are your tips for looking red carpet ready for upcoming holiday celebrations?

We’ve been loving blow dryer brushes lately, and our favorite is the Hot Tools Pro Signature Volumizer.

Maddie and Tae
Tae Kerr opted for a voluminous blowout, also using the Hot Tools Pro Signature Volumizer)

Photo Credit: Chelsea Pigg

