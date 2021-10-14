Jeffrey Wright
Luxe Swedish Beauty Brand Byredo Is Popping Up At The Grove

City Guide, News

Byredo Photo Credit: Madeline Tolle

Following the success of Byredo’s beauty store openings in Dallas and San Francisco, the Swedish beauty brand has popped up at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Housing Byredo fragrance and makeup, the store will also serve as a special first-look at Byredo’s upcoming fragrance launch, Mumbai Noise. The new scent, which is inspired by founder Ben Gorham’s family ties to Chembur, Mumbai, will be available as a ten-day retail exclusive to The
Grove pop-up until the fragrance’s global launch on October 21.

Byredo Photo Credit: Madeline Tolle

With Mumbai Noise, Gorham reflects on the sensorial multitudes that characterize his childhood nostalgia for the city alongside the multifaceted milieu of its contemporary reality. The mesmerizing abundance of Chembur’s streets – the smoky haze of incense and burning woods, interspersed with streetside coffee carts and cacophonous soundscapes – is refracted through a contemporary prism, paying tribute both to the city’s cultural heritage and the evolution of its energy. This city of contrasts is reflected through a scent crowded with its own vivid contradictions: of rich, warm woods and amber blended with brightness; of plummy Davana positioned alongside leather; bitter coffee stirred with sweet tonka beans. The top notes are Davana, with tonka beans at the heart and a coffee base of labdanum, sandalwood and agarwood.

The striking design of The Grove pop-up incorporates traditional Indian stone structures through a contemporary lens, set against the backdrop of the Mumbai Noise campaign imagery. For the campaign, Gorham collaborated with Indian creative Ashish Shah, named in September by the British Journal of Photography as one of twenty photographers globally to watch in 2021. The striking images spotlight an inspirational new generation of Mumbai youth, documenting the dynamism of the city today. Byredo Photo Credit: Madeline Tolle

Byredo Pop-Up at The Grove
189 The Grove Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90036

