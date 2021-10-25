Kristaps Porzingis
Cover Story
Are You Surprised That Dallas Mavericks Star Kristaps Porzingis Owns A Unicorn Costume? Neither Are We.
Nikola Vucevic
Cover Story
Why Chicago Bulls All-Star Nikola Vučević Is Really A Jedi In Disguise
Jeffrey Wright
Cover Story
Bond, Batman And Bernard Lowe: A Banner Year For Jeffrey Wright
William H. Macy
Cover Story
William H. Macy Is Taking The Time To Stop, Smell The Roses & Drink A Little Whiskey In His New, “Shameless”-Free Era
William H. Macy
Haute Scene
Nominee William H. Macy Brought His Willie Creeks Alter Ego Out To Play At His Emmy Week Haute Living Cover Launch Party

Louis Vuitton Celebrates Artycapucines Collection with Kate Hudson, Katy Perry & More In L.A.

Fashion, Haute Scene, News

ArtyCapucines III Dinner
Kate Hudson

Photo Credit: BFA

On October 20th, Louis Vuitton celebrated the launch of the third chapter of the limited edition Artycapucines collection — which features six contemporary global artists who have reimagined the iconic Capucines handbag — including designs by Gregor Hildebrandt, Donna Huanca, Huang Yuxing, Vik Muniz, Paola Pivi and Zeng Fanzhi, in L.A.

Louis Vuitton ArtyCapucines III Dinner
Miranda Kerr

Photo Credit: BFA

Hosted by Miranda Kerr and Jamie Mizrahi, a select group of guests enjoyed an intimate dinner at the John Lautner Harpel House, a mid-century modern masterpiece from 1956 located in the Hollywood Hills.

Louis Vuitton ArtyCapucines III Dinner
Dylan Penn, Kelly Sawyer

Photo Credit: BFA

Notables in attendance included Kate Hudson, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Nicole Ritchie, Rachel Zoe, Dylan Penn, Jennifer Meyer, Joel Madden, Kelly Sawyer, Jasmine Tookes and more.

Louis Vuitton ArtyCapucines III Dinner
Orlando Bloom, Joel Madden

Photo Credit: BFA

The third collection of the Maison’s Artycapucines was celebrated during a dinner catered by  Sushi | Bar, chef Phillip Frankland Lee’s omakase speakeasy that reimagines its namesake fare in distinctive courses and which just earned a Michelin star.

Louis Vuitton ArtyCapucines III Dinner
Erin Foster

Photo Credit: BFA

Each visionary has applied their distinctive artwork on the ideal “blank canvas,” the Capucines bag, which is named after rue Neuve-des Capucines, the Parisian street on which Louis Vuitton opened his first store in 1854. Launching in-store October 29th, each Artycapucines bag will be released in a limited and numbered edition of 200.

Louis Vuitton ArtyCapucines III DinnerPhoto Credit: BFA

Exceptional artistry and craftsmanship is revealed in each new Artycapucines: in the sensuous mix of embroidery, printing and hand-painting on Donna Huanca’s abstracted approach; the precisely embossed, candy-colored clip-art characters in Vik Muniz’s design; the gold-leaf gilding and delicate marquetry that accents Paola Pivi’s leopard; the embroidered rainbow river, flowing like unbroken brushstrokes across Huang Yuxing’s composition; the explosive monochrome linework in Gregor Hildebrandt’s creation; and the instantly-recognizable portrait of Vincent Van Gogh, gazing out from Zen Fanzhi’s Capucines, a clear nod to his historically complex paintings that experiment with both Eastern and Western traditions.

Louis Vuitton ArtyCapucines III DinnerPhoto Credit: BFA 

Louis Vuitton’s close relationship with the arts began nearly a century ago, when Gaston-Louis Vuitton, the grandson of the House’s founder, began commissioning artists to create store windows and art for Louis Vuitton stores. Since then, the House has continued to strengthen its ties to the art world, collaborating with a series of artists who, over the past two decades, have brought their unique visions to Louis Vuitton.

Louis Vuitton ArtyCapucines III DinnerPhoto Credit: BFA

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
TONY ROBBINS
Cover Story
October 26, 2021
Tony Robbins: The Real Reasons I Give Back
By Laura Schreffler
City Guide
October 26, 2021
Private Chef David Welch Prepares To Open His First Restaurant This Winter
By Kellie Speed
CARTIER TANK WATCH
Fashion
October 25, 2021
The Test of Time: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Iconic Cartier Tank
By Adrienne Faurote
Louis Vuitton's Women's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection
Fashion
October 22, 2021
Modern Masterpieces: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Fall/Winter 2021 Collection
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami