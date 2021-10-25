Photo Credit: BFA

On October 20th, Louis Vuitton celebrated the launch of the third chapter of the limited edition Artycapucines collection — which features six contemporary global artists who have reimagined the iconic Capucines handbag — including designs by Gregor Hildebrandt, Donna Huanca, Huang Yuxing, Vik Muniz, Paola Pivi and Zeng Fanzhi, in L.A.

Photo Credit: BFA

Hosted by Miranda Kerr and Jamie Mizrahi, a select group of guests enjoyed an intimate dinner at the John Lautner Harpel House, a mid-century modern masterpiece from 1956 located in the Hollywood Hills.

Photo Credit: BFA

Notables in attendance included Kate Hudson, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Nicole Ritchie, Rachel Zoe, Dylan Penn, Jennifer Meyer, Joel Madden, Kelly Sawyer, Jasmine Tookes and more.

Photo Credit: BFA

The third collection of the Maison’s Artycapucines was celebrated during a dinner catered by Sushi | Bar, chef Phillip Frankland Lee’s omakase speakeasy that reimagines its namesake fare in distinctive courses and which just earned a Michelin star.

Photo Credit: BFA

Each visionary has applied their distinctive artwork on the ideal “blank canvas,” the Capucines bag, which is named after rue Neuve-des Capucines, the Parisian street on which Louis Vuitton opened his first store in 1854. Launching in-store October 29th, each Artycapucines bag will be released in a limited and numbered edition of 200.

Photo Credit: BFA

Exceptional artistry and craftsmanship is revealed in each new Artycapucines: in the sensuous mix of embroidery, printing and hand-painting on Donna Huanca’s abstracted approach; the precisely embossed, candy-colored clip-art characters in Vik Muniz’s design; the gold-leaf gilding and delicate marquetry that accents Paola Pivi’s leopard; the embroidered rainbow river, flowing like unbroken brushstrokes across Huang Yuxing’s composition; the explosive monochrome linework in Gregor Hildebrandt’s creation; and the instantly-recognizable portrait of Vincent Van Gogh, gazing out from Zen Fanzhi’s Capucines, a clear nod to his historically complex paintings that experiment with both Eastern and Western traditions.

Photo Credit: BFA

Louis Vuitton’s close relationship with the arts began nearly a century ago, when Gaston-Louis Vuitton, the grandson of the House’s founder, began commissioning artists to create store windows and art for Louis Vuitton stores. Since then, the House has continued to strengthen its ties to the art world, collaborating with a series of artists who, over the past two decades, have brought their unique visions to Louis Vuitton.

Photo Credit: BFA