Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior/Technogym

To celebrate Dior Vibe, Dior’s elevated sportswear line by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the Dior 2022 Cruise show in Athens, the French Maison has teamed up with Technogym to create the ultimate repertoire of luxury gym equipment. Over the last year or so in the pandemic, integrating our gyms into our homes has become more popular than ever; thus, this collaboration couldn’t have come at a better time. Think typical workout equipment, like dumbbells, with a luxury fashion twist as seen through the sophisticated vision of Chiuri.

As one of the world’s leading specialists in high-end sports equipment and digital technologies, Technogym is collaborating with a luxury fashion house for the first time to aesthetically enhance its innovative designs like its connected treadmill and multifunctional weight bench, which includes accessories such as dumbbells and its gym ball, offering flexibility and balance. These objects of desire dedicated to well-being and fitness are reinvented in a white version enhanced by a Dior star, the founding couturier’s lucky charm, as well as by the name “Christian Dior” embellished with five horizontal stripes in contrasting hues, an emblematic House signature.

This limited-edition collection is a collaboration we never knew we needed, and we cannot wait for it to arrive in January 2022.