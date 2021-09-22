William H. Macy
Loewe Just Launched A Line Of Luxury Soaps Inspired By Ancient Bathing Rituals

Fashion, Haute Beauty, News

Loewe Luxury SoapPhoto Credit: Courtesy of LOEWE

There’s no denying when Loewe first debuted its collection of candles, bringing the luxurious scents in our homes, we were obsessed. Not only do the candles have a sophisticated shelf appeal, but they also echo Jonathan’s Anderson’s wildly unique design eye. The latest addition to the home scents collection consists of a range of soaps—both liquid and bar soaps—in three premium scents: Oregano, Liquorice, and the scent of Marihuana. 

Each scent intricately developed and designed was inspired by the Ancient Greek and Roman practice of integrating therapeutic botanical essences in their bathing rituals to manifest the ultimate luxurious bathing experience. To ensure the soaps mimic the Ancient rituals, they are enriched with ultra-nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil, aloe vera, and glycerine. The three aromas embody earthy notes; the Liquorice soap is a sweet and woody fragrance from the liquorice plant’s roots, the Oregano soap evokes the scent of a Mediterranean herb garden, featuring a resinous scent that reveals woody and amber notes on the skin, and lastly, the Scent of Marihuanais a cleansing perfume wash featuring the aroma of the herbal Sativa plant (note: no material from the Marihuana or Cannabis Plant has been used to make the synthetic scent in the fragrance).  

Loewe Luxury SoapPhoto Credit: Courtesy of LOEWE

Loewe Luxury SoapPhoto Credit: Courtesy of LOEWE

The liquid soaps are available for indulging now on the website, here. For New Yorkers and Miamians, the soaps will be making their debut in the LOEWE Green St store in Manhattan on September 30th and in LOEWE Miami Design District in November.

