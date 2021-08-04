Tabler Takes Over Miami With An Exclusive Launch And Special Guest DJ Carnage

Photo Credit: Tabler AppThe founders of Tabler sharing app, Deni Sebastian Eferl and Alan Amadej Eferl, came to Miami 2 months ago and got the city a FOMO (fear of missing out) launch party. In order to attend the event, every guest had to send a request through the app and hope to be accepted on the guest list. Thousands of join requests were received from influencers, artists, DJ’s and party goers in Miami to come to the exclusive launch, and only 200 were accepted.

As the CEO Deni Sebastian Efferl mentioned, “We decided to organize an exclusive event to show what the app is capable of; to bring interesting people together, network and enjoy the music, share experience and the party. I personally can confirm the success of the concept because of having and noticing many great conversations with a big touch of a great party.”

Photo Credit: Deni Sebastian Eferl and Alan Amadej Eferl The exclusive launch was hosted at the penthouse of two of the biggest promoters in Miami, Purple Miami who works with stars like Chris Brown, J Balwin, Pharrell Williams and many other international stars, and Jroc.

The famous DJ Carnage played as Gordo for two hours for over 180 guests, and collaboration with Teremana Tequila from the famous movie star Dwayne ‘’The Rock’’ Johnson and the Award-winning Austrian craft ultra-premium vodka NEFT sponsored the event with the drinks. The event also counted with a special guest surprise from VINTAGE CULTURE, a Brazilian DJ with almost 8M followers on Spotify.

Photo Credit: TablerBesides the good music and refreshing drinks, the feedback of the event exceeded expectations. over 120 people shared and tagged stories on Instagram, the app’s Instagram page gained followers, and DMS were flooded with people congratulating the founders for the official launch. The COO Alan Amadej said “We wanted it to be perfect like it was in the end. Exclusive and desirable. We took over Miami in just two months and are working hard to grow and gain users, to help people to connect and to share and join their tables.” He also confirmed that Tabler will spread around the US and open in another 2 major cities in the US by the end of 2021.