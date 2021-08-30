Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Haute Living celebrated recent cover star Naomi Watts with an intimate celebration at Tutto Il Giorno in Sag Harbor on Thursday night.

The Oscar-nominated actress and ONDA Beauty co-founder was joined at the soiree by boyfriend Billy Crudup, as well as her ONDA crew and manager Jason De Beer.

The evening was presented by LVMH-owned timepiece brand Hublot North America—a watch of which Watts wore to the event—and Watches of Switzerland.

Guests were welcomed into the ultimate summer haven adorned with lush greenery and greeted upon arrival with Ruinart and Whispering Angel. As the guests indulged in welcome cocktails, they also received an exclusive look at Hublot’s watches on display, which were lit beautifully in glass vitrines throughout the evening celebrating Hublot’s Hublot Loves Summer Series.

Haute Media Group Publisher and Co-Founder, Seth Semilof, said a few words thanking Watts, Jean Francois-Sberro, President Hublot North America, and David Hurley EVP at The Watches of Switzerland Group for curating a beautiful evening together.

ONDA created two specialty cocktails for the reception based on some of its best-selling products. Those were “The Wave,” in honor of ONDA’s new blog dedicated to clean beauty and clean living, a refreshing twist on a gimlet, and the “Vitamin Sea,” a sophisticated twist on an Aperol Spritz in a nod to skincare favorite vitamin C.

The coursed dinner menu embodied the essence of the Hamptons-based Italian restaurant with contemporary dishes from Naples. Some noteworthy Italian dishes included the Tutto Insalata with rucola, pecorino, artichokes, pears, and lemon dressing, the iconic Spaghettone with the “Scarparrielo” sauce, and the Dolci Cannoli to end the soiree. Each course was intricately paired by Wine Access’ MW Head of Wine, Vanessa Conlin, who graciously attended the dinner and spoke to the elevated wine pairings she designed for every course throughout the dinner.

To end the evening, guests were gifted exclusive gift bags provided by Watches of Switzerland and Onda. It was truly an evening to remember and celebrate Watts, who is best known for her star-making turn in David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive, as well as The Ring, 21 Grams, and King Kong.

Other notable attendees included Maria and Kenneth Fishel, Victoria Krutoy, Katie Reed, Vice President of Marketing, Watches of Switzerland Group, and Tal Alexander.

