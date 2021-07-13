Photo Credit: Courtesy of Watches of Switzerland

If you’ve started your summer in the Hamptons, chances are you’ve seen the Watches of Switzerland’s new Airstream at signature Hamptons establishments like The Surf Lodge and Gurney’s Star Island. The new mobile pop-up has officially made it to its residency for the rest of the season at Gurney’s Star Island but is said to have several appearances and events around the Hamptons throughout the next several weeks with curated, select brand partners like men’s clothing brand NOAH, who is outfitting the pop-up staff in incredibly chic ensembles.

Produced in partnership with Creative Director Jay Gullion, the completely customized Airstream will serve as a multi-branded retail location throughout the summer. Mirroring the paradigm-shifting approach Watches of Switzerland took with their SoHo flagship, the Airstream was created in collaboration with best-in-class American craftsmen—Gullion tapped Midland Architecture to develop the design and layout of the Airstream’s interior, while Elmwood Customs handled the demolition and renovation of the Airstream, crafting custom wood floors, cabinets, and bespoke fixtures.

Jay Gullion, Creative Director of the Anytime. Anywhere. campaign and mobile retail airstream comments, “I am especially proud of being able to create and deliver this entirely new method of communicating for Watches of Switzerland. The campaign owns a unique space that has not existed in the industry until now. While traveling the globe, I am always looking for unique stories to tell but producing the ambitious scale of this project in the States during a challenging year of travel made me incredibly thankful for the empathetic and talented team that surrounds me. What we have created is meant to inspire and bring out a heightened sense of passion that while centered around watches truly transcends the industry.”

The pop-up serves as the physical embodiment of the Anytime. Anywhere. campaign, which debuted earlier this month in the form of a short film featuring eight leading timepiece brands worn by industry change makers that share a passion for perfection in their industry, mirroring the timepieces worn. A first-of-its-kind campaign, Watches of Switzerland, brought together eight leading brands: Breitling, Grand Seiko, MB&F, Omega, Analog Shift, TAG Heuer, and Ulysse Nardin within its portfolio in the short film and featured in the Airstream. In continuation of Watches of Switzerland’s commitment to evolving the world of luxury watches, both the short film and the Hamptons pop-up reimagine the client experience—especially after the last year.

“Watches of Switzerland has always been dedicated to pioneering the concept of watch retail. For us, that includes engaging with the client in new and inspiring ways,” says David Hurley, Executive Vice President of The Watches of Switzerland Group. He continues, “Anytime. Anywhere. is the embodiment of this spirit and beautifully captures that indescribable feeling of owning a fine timepiece while living an uninhibited life. This is also a powerful vehicle for us to connect with a new group of watch lovers and show them how we do things differently.”

Evoking a sense of wanderlust that many have yearned for over the past months, Anytime. Anywhere. was shot across eight different locations in United States, and features some of America’s most dramatic, extreme, and picturesque scenery. It reminds viewers that while fine watchmaking is based in function and purpose, the intangible sensations of community, beauty, and intrinsic awe are undeniable facets of timepieces and the world of horology.

So, if you are out East over the next several weeks, be sure to follow the Watches of Switzerland’s Airstream here and follow @watchesofswitzerland_us and #WoSAnytimeAnywhere to stay up to date.