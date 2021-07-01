Learn How To Get The Perfect Tan This Summer With Shine Brown, BYROKKO’s Best Selling Tanning Product

Photo Credit: BYROKKOAfter a turbulent pandemic, people around the world are preparing to get back to life’s activities and enjoy this hot summer like never before. Whether you prefer laying out on the beach for countless hours, a quick dive in the pool, or a relaxing session in a tanning bed, BYROKKO’s products are here to make your tanning experience even more enjoyable.

Born out of a dream of two tanning lovers, the Slovenian brand BYROKKO emerged five years ago as a product of a successful project at a university, and a desire to make the tanning experience better. The brand’s premium quality products are made in Europe and are the highest rated amongst people. For those that worry about skin safety but also love glowy, tan skin, Shine Brown is the solution. This product will help you achieve a natural bronze with next-level hydration, skin replenishment, and a healthy-looking glow. Shine Brown was created to help people tan faster with less time under the sun while achieving better tanning results than ever before. Thanks to the ShineBrown formula, skincare benefits and extreme tan boosting effect come together resulting in a glowing, beautiful bronze tan and healthy skin. BYROKKO works with products that help people achieve a darker, long-lasting tan while being entirely cruelty-free, with no chemicals and harmful formulas.

Photo Credit: BYROKKOTo celebrate the brand’s 5th year of existence, they launched THE ORIGINALS bundle which includes all three versions of their famous SHINE BROWN. Having one of the highest review scores amongst cosmetic products, the Shine Brown cream is a top seller which has sold out multiple times. Since its launch, its tropical aroma scent has been rated 5/5 every year. The Shine Brown oil, the second of the Originals bundle, is the oily version of the high-rated cream. With its tropical fruit and orange scent, the oil leaves people in awe due to its power to darken the skin in a 100% natural way. For those that prefer tanning oils with SPF, there is the third product of the Originals trio, the Shine Brown Peach oil with an SPF 6 protection. Colorless and completely stain-free, this product soaks in the skin in seconds and delivers a perfect natural tan.

Photo Credit: BYROKKOWith the combination of 100% natural, highest quality oils, BYROKKO’s products will leave you with glowing skin seconds after application, with no sticky, heavy feeling.

Besides the renowned Shine Brown products, BYROKKO took their creativity and excellence in creating the best high-quality products to introduce a new self-tan line so that people can keep the perfect silky tan all year round!