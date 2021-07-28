Dr. Khaled Darawsha – Combining Marketing Expertise With Cosmetic Finesse

Photo Credit: Dr. Khaled Darawsha“I think the standards of beauty are getting universal and everyone wants to look the same. I believe every woman has her own unique beauty and that with a little bit of enhancement in the right area and time can make her feel good about herself without changing her features.”

The above quote will no doubt ring true for any one of our female readers, and with good reason. It was spoken by a man who understands what beauty means, current looks and standards, and just what it means to look and feel your best, in general.

We are talking about Dr. Khaled Darawsha, founder, and leader of Theta Clinic, one of the leading aesthetic clinics in Israel, and soon enough, in the entire world. In spite of Theta Clinic’s young age, Dr. Khaled’s already something of a celebrity in his native Israel, thanks to his non-invasive procedures. Using revolutionary Botox techniques, lip fillers, and other beautifying methods, Dr. Khaled has been able to secure fast and effective results, with minimal levels of intrusion, which can be seen from Dr. Khaled’s Instagram page.

In fact, one of the things that we admire most about Dr. Khaled as an entrepreneur is his clever use of social media platforms to drive the popularity of Theta Clinic and attract new customers. Naturally, with such impressive results, it stands to reason that he should have as many patients as he can handle, but as any entrepreneurs know, securing clients can be difficult, even for the best in the business. This is why we take a page from Dr. Khaled’s book and applaud him for his inventive use of social media.

Naturally, we asked Dr. Khaled about his social media and marketing strategies in our recent interview, and this is what he had to say about sharing his patients’ experiences, in order to attract new ones.

“If you successfully educate customers, keep them engaged and create a strong reputation in their mind, your business will most likely do well. On top of that, most (if not all) businesses thrive on the acquisition of new customers. And by sharing other people’s experiences you can get to the rest of the people who didn’t know that issues could be solved.”

With this, Dr. Khaled demonstrates not only his skill as a medic and aesthetic expert, but also as a marketing professional, and businessman. Indeed, in cosmetic surgery and less invasive interventions, there can be nothing more telling than the experiences of other human beings, and cleverly, Dr. Khaled lets the good results of his previous patients speak for him.

No doubt, this is the strategy that has built Theta Clinic’s impressive reputation and brought Dr. Khaled the much-deserved fame that he enjoys today. This is why now, people easily recognize his work, without even having to ask. Not only is his talent that great, but he also knows how to get as many eyes as possible on his work.