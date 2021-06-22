Travel Experience Mastermind – Weekender Productions. A Flight With Celia Smith

Photo Credit: Celia SmithEver since women have stepped into the world of entrepreneurship, the facet of the entrepreneurial world has taken a 360-degree turn. Overcoming all the odds, women very well know how to lead the race in every field. Among a few female entrepreneurs, Celia Smith has carved her name as one of the prominent names today. This dynamic lady needs no introduction, and it would not be wrong to call her a multi-talented innovator. While travel remains a part and parcel of Celia’s life, her strong networking skills with influencers and entrepreneurs saw her launching ‘Weekender Productions’ – a one-of-a-kind mastermind program for high-class entrepreneurs from all over the world.

In an exclusive conversation with her, Celia Smith speaks about the mastermind, its commendable success, and much more:

Q: What is the significance behind naming your venture ‘Weekender Productions’?

A: At university, I practiced on the beach volleyball team every day from 5 am-11 am had class from 1 pm-6 pm and studied until about 10 pm. There was no time for anything else, except for on weekends…. So I created a list of incredible people and every weekend (when I didn’t have a game,) I would send a unique meet-up location to these creative people on my “weekenders” list. Then we started to grow – thinking of ways to monetize our skills and travel to even more beautiful destinations with vast cultures. Originally, the LLC was created as a media production company, as we were monetizing our content with luxury brands and resorts…now it has evolved to a destination mastermind company for creating content and developing personal brands. And it will continue to develop. My goal is for Weekenders to be the #1 Destination Mastermind company in the world.

Q: How did you taste success with your newly launched venture?

A: Well, success was not an overnight thing. I would consider my skills as an integral part of taking the venture to a new level…. An extreme level, where while traveling alone, I had a few close experiences where I almost died, got kidnapped, and had to overcome some extreme challenges. But that’s another story. In regards to success, the real feeling didn’t arrive until I was able to GIVE BACK to those who were craving the level of adventure I had already experienced. It gave travelers an opportunity to explore beautiful destinations, have those moments documented, and network with like-minded people. Imagine if Steve Jobs had documented his entire process… That’s what I intended to do – to be authentic and show all of the highs and lows of the process of bringing this to life. And I believe THAT’S how the brand reached out to a larger audience across the digital medium.

Q: What has been the remarkable achievement of ‘Weekender Productions’?

A: Imagine if you could work with anyone in the world, at any time, anywhere you wanted. That is the power of having a strong personal brand in our era. It is better than a portfolio, better than a college degree, and if done well, it authentically represents the quality of person you are. I have been educating creators about different personal branding programs. The venture has

not only about travel, but it also focuses on the overall development of individuals and brands. Through this travel retreat program, we have successfully managed to help people scale themselves with regard to creating extraordinary content that provides value to their audience.

Moreover, the biggest achievement for ‘Weekender Productions’ has been to give the creators and entrepreneurs a platform to showcase who they are, allowing them to reach the people they are destined to impact.

Q: How does ‘Weekender Productions’ define overall development?

A: I call this Quantum Personal Development. Our culture focuses on elevating people on four different levels – physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual. The main purpose of the travel retreat platform is to make people realize their potential and give them an opportunity for their voice/story to be heard. Focusing on sustainable development has been our main goal, and I believe that there is nothing better than helping people improve on different levels during different journeys. In fact, it is critical to the definition of success. Success to me is the consistent development of those 4 quotients. If you want to be happy and successful, fully and congruently, those four quadrants are everything you need.

Q: Your venture indeed has a unique concept. What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs?

A: Learn to love your failures. Send it. Learn to appreciate your challenges. Listen to the opinions of only those who matter to you, who share the same vision as you. Surround yourself with those who have the success you are looking for. People are everything. Do the right thing, not the easy thing. Keep going and keep growing, even if it is just by 1% every day.

