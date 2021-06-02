Oh, La, La! Tribe Travels To Paris With A CBD French Martini!

Photo Credit: TRIBE

Get ready to kick your heels like a can-can girl; in this post, we’re detailing the fabulously fruity French Martini! Made with three simple ingredients, this frothy homage to France is a fantastic way to add flair to your cocktail hour.

But before you start sipping this refreshing drink, please don’t forget to garnish it with Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil. We bet one dropperful of our high-quality CBD oil will keep you as calm as Debussy’s l’Après-Midi.

Photo Credit: TRIBE

CBD French Martini Recipe

Truth be told, the French Martini doesn’t originate in France. According to most accounts, this drink first popped up in NYC’s bar scene in the 1980s. Indeed, the French Martini was one of the first fruit-forward “martini” variations that kicked off a wave of imitations.

So, why is this martini named after “La Belle France?” Simple: it features the French spirit Chambord. Also released in the 80s, Chambord is a raspberry-forward drink that’s produced in the Loire Valley. In addition to raspberries, this sublime spirit has plenty of Cognac, vanilla, and honey.

While Chambord is the traditional choice for this martini, some people substitute it with an older French spirit called crème de cassis. While both of these drinks have fruity profiles, crème de cassis uses blackcurrants rather than raspberries. Some people claim this blackcurrant-blend creates a “less sweet” flavor experience…but we’ll let you be the judge of that!

Ingredients

2 oz vodka

1 oz pineapple juice

¼ oz Chambord

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Pour vodka, pineapple juice, and Chambord into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled martini glass

Drizzle Tribe CBD oil on top

At this time, it’s unclear whether people in France could enjoy this CBD-enhanced French Martini. Unlike the USA, France doesn’t have clear laws on the legality of selling hemp-derived goods. All that we know for certain is France takes a tough stance against recreational cannabis.

Despite this ban on cannabis, marijuana played a fascinating role in the history of French literature. Apparently, when Napoleon was trotting around North Africa, some of his troops started experimenting with that dank Middle Eastern delicacy: hashish! Since hashish only contains the cannabis plant’s trichomes, it’s even more potent than regular marijuana buds.

Although the French government outlawed hashish, the drug proved incredibly popular amongst the Parisian literati. In fact, some of France’s most prominent 19th-century artists wrote openly about their love of hash. Just a few of France’s biggest hashish fans include Charles Baudelaire, Arthur Rimbaud, and Victor Hugo.

Hopefully, as the French government understands the science behind hemp and CBD, they will formulate a more open policy towards these non-intoxicating products.

Remember: Tribe CBD’s Hemp Is Not Hash!

While “hemp” sounds a bit like “hash,” please don’t mix up these terms! Hemp flower always refers to a low-THC, federally-legal cannabis cultivar. On the other hand, Hash is an ancient cannabis concentrate that usually contains high traces of THC. All of the CBD products on Tribe CBD’s site meet the federal guidelines for ≤ 0.3 percent THC. You never have to worry about ordering illegal products like hash when you’re on our website.

At Tribe CBD, we’re committed to educating the public on what hemp is and how it can revolutionize the world. Be sure to read through our FAQ page or follow us on social media for more detailed info on hemp-derived CBD.