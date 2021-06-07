Dominique Crenn
Giuliana Infantolino Explains How Social Media Received A Boost During The Pandemic

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Photo Credit: Giuliana Infantolino

Most businesses were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some industries, especially those that exist online, are thriving like never before. It is especially true for online sex workers on sites like OnlyFans. Giuliana Infantolino is an e-girl who admits that her social media received a boost during the pandemic.

The sex industry is enormous, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Infantolino says she makes six figures a month doing sex work online, and she never even has to leave the comfort of her own home. “Right now, people are looking for a sexual outlet,” she says. “They can’t hook up in person with strangers like they used to, and most strip clubs aren’t open either. So, they turn to the internet to find a release.” Although it can be challenging to advertise these services on social media, Giuliana Infantolino’s online presence has thrived. “You can’t post super explicit posts, but teasing is the most important thing. It gets people interested.”

Giuliana Infantolino is proud of her profession. Her first career was working as a waitress, which netted her very little money. She eventually started working as a strip dancer, where she could walk out with thousands of dollars in one night. “It’s empowering. I enjoyed my time working in strip clubs,” she says. However, when OnlyFans and other online opportunities became more popular, she knew she had to try them. “It’s really helped me gain financial independence. I don’t have to worry about money anymore. It’s a huge weight lifted off my shoulders. People may cast judgments, but financial security for my family and me is the most important thing right now,” exhorts this Instagram star.

Although the pandemic has throttled most business models, including in-person sex work, Giuliana Infantolino is killing it using social media to find clients and make a name for herself.

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

