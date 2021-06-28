Hublot Loves Summer
Georgia James Tavern Brings Cravable Cuisine To Houston’s Market Square Tower

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Photo Credit: Georgia James Tavern

Renowned luxury high-rise luxury building Market Square Tower, known for perennially being on the cutting edge of premier service, has just teamed up with Chris Shepherd’s buzzy Underbelly Hospitality group to bring its latest restaurant Georgia James Tavern to the residency, located in the heart of the Downtown Houston area.

A lowkey spin-off of Chris Shepherd’s widely successful Georgia James steakhouse, the new venture seeks to appeal to the masses with more accessibility while still offering delectable and mouth-watering food created in the same vein. Keeping the team within the Underbelly family, Chef de cuisine Matt “Tally” Coburn will head the eatery’s kitchen, receiving the role after a successful stint as George James’ sous chef.

“I feel very privileged and excited to run Underbelly Hospitality’s first concept in downtown Houston,” said Coburn. “Market Square is a prime location, and I look forward to opening a restaurant downtown that has something on the menu for almost everybody — to open a restaurant that people want to visit more than once a week.”

“The menu at the Tavern will feature ingredients from many local farms and ranches that I have had the opportunity to build relationships with over my 5 years in Houston,” continued the chef. “The menu is made up of food that I love to cook and that represents me, as well as the ethos of Underbelly and the Tavern’s namesake, Georgia James steakhouse.”

A peek into George James Tavern’s Coburn-led menu features an array of delectable choices, from the colorful 7 Vegetable Salad to the hearty Xavi’s Club Sandwich, as well as juicy burgers and fresh lobster rolls. Of course, as a Georgia James’ offshoot, the new eatery hosts its own take on steak with the perfectly seared Tavern Ribeye, sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

The restaurant will also feature a whiskey-focused cocktail menu, perfectly set among the new space’s intimate Art Deco style interior, which also features refreshing patio seating outside.

The highly anticipated Georgia James Tavern will open its doors to the public in Market Square Tower’s luxury complex this very summer, bringing Downtown Houston and MST residents alike delicious dishes that will undoubtedly keep them coming back for more.

Written In Partnership With Thomas Herd
