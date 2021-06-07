Vitalie Taittinger
An Outstanding Businessman, Sean Frimpong Shares His Story Of Becoming Financially Free

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Photo Credit: Sean Frimpong

He is a young entrepreneur and has achieved a high level of success from investing in stocks and other sources of income. As everyone would assume, Sean Frimpong did not come from a rich family. He moved to America at the age of 11, his dad had the responsibility of taking care of 3 kids. He dreamt of taking care of his dad and giving back to him and ensured he had whatever he needed at the time. He achieved his dream at the age of 18 but it was not easy for him and also, the success did not come overnight, the main thing that kept him going was his drive for financial freedom.

Sean Frimpong started investing in stocks when he was 17 and opened a few businesses at the mere age of 18 and kept it going from there. Since then, he has grown over 5 six-figure businesses and now he teaches how to become financially independent like him and do the same thing he did. He made a book titled “The Million Dollar Mindset”; the best thing for him was that it was on the best seller in the first week itself! He also has a website that provides courses and programs focusing on how to be financially independent like him.  The website is a great source to explore and learn new things. Sean Frimpong has talked about all the tactics he did to become financially free and also how to grow your businesses at a steady pace.

Currently, he is still growing and has grown over a million followers on TikTok and around 150,000 on Instagram. The main thing he tells people is that one does not have to be from a rich family or a brilliant college to become a millionaire or even financially independent. He says that he has taught hundreds of students who did not come from a well-off background and still managed to reach astronomical heights and are doing great at present. Sean Frimpong says that if people just listen to him, take his classes and follow what he is saying, they can achieve anything and everything in this world.

Apart from all the serious work and the businesses he is into, Sean Frimpong also loves to travel like any other teenager and loves to have fun on vacations too! But, when it is time for work, no one can distract him from achieving his goal and he focuses on what he is doing. He is very serious about his work and wants every person to be like this and achieve whatever they want in life.  He has achieved high levels of success with his new best-selling book. Sean Frimpong says he felt very proud to sell 5,000 copies of his book in the first week itself! This is what he wants to tell the world that if you just keep working hard, success will always follow you!

Connect with Sean Frimpong on Instagram – @ayehxncho

Written In Partnership With DN News Desk

Los Angeles

New York

Miami