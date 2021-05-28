Photo Credit: The Peninsula Hotel New YorkThere is excitement in the air; the world is returning to a sense of normalcy with reopenings and events filling our calendars. Following a 14-month closure, The Peninsula New York, a beloved property in Manhattan, is reopening on Tuesday, June 1st—and the hotel is coming back triumphantly. From new culinary experiences and luxurious sustainable amenities to artist and DJ programming, The Peninsula New York is expanding into new offerings to give a warm welcome to both loyal New Yorkers and new visiting guests.

“We are thrilled to reopen The Peninsula New York, as New York City continues to come back to life just in time for summer,” explains Jonathan Crook, General Manager, The Peninsula New York. “With the brand’s Peninsula Promise in conjunction with the property’s new programming and experiences, we welcome returning and new guests alike to this iconic property.” Iconic, indeed. The Peninsula New York is coming out of this past year with modern luxuries that echo the brand’s prestigious ethos. Keep scrolling to discover the new offerings we’re looking forward to come June 1st.

Photo Credit: The Peninsula New York

“Life en Route” Art Installation

For its reopening, and in keeping with its tradition of presenting art of the highest quality, The Peninsula New York has curated a selection of artworks, the “Life en Route” Art Installation. Centering upon the idea of a life en route, these artworks create a feeling of wanderlust and capture cross-cultural impressions. This varied presentation brings together a renowned group of international artists working across a range of media, from photography to silkscreens. At turns humorous, wistful, romantic, meditative and exhilarating, this assemblage of decade-spanning artworks evokes a sentiment particular to travel that often cannot be put into words. Some of the works on display will be available for sale to benefit some of The Peninsula New York’s cultural partners.

Artist in Residence with Peter Riezebos

In addition to the “Life en Route” installation, Dutch artist, Peter Riezebos, will create 4 pieces of artwork for the property upon it’s reopening, which will be hung in different suites and guestrooms, such as the 2,530 sq. ft Fifth Ave. Suite overlooking Fifth Avenue, along with a piece for Salon de Ning, a permanent fixture for all visitors to experience. Each piece will be different and will celebrate life and NYC. And, one of the suites will turn into Peter’s “artist studio” where he will create his masterpieces.

Photo Credit: The Peninsula New York

Female DJ Series at Salon de Ning’s

Take in undisturbed views of the NYC skyline while enjoying NYC’s top female DJs on the Peninsula’s rooftop, every Thursday night from June 3rd– July 29th.

Moon Cake Celebration

From August 23rd-September 21st, celebrate the re-opening of The Peninsula New York with traditional Chinese moon cakes, available for purchase on property or delivered right to your home. The Peninsula’s Moon Cakes are part of a tradition which dates back to 1986 at The Peninsula Hong Kong, where Michelin-starred Spring Moon’s culinary team raised the bar on this storied confectionary, blending eastern tradition with western culinary techniques to create an utterly decadent treat.

The Peninsula Promise

Peninsula will be the first hotel group to introduce eco-conscious amenities with 99.9% petroleum plastic-free packaging, natural ingredients and custom destination-inspired scents created by artisanal perfumers in each of the 10 Peninsula cities. The indulgent formulas are made with natural ingredients and are free of parabens, silicone and SLS. Packaging is made with recycled aluminum. Shower caps, toothbrushes, razors and other amenities are now made from plastic alternatives, such as wood, corn starch, wheat, wood and recycled metal. Tamper-proof seals and outer wraps are made with UV oil-coated paper.

Peninsula New York New Opening Packages & Policies

The Peninsula New York will be offering two new packages: Rediscover Manhattan, which is inclusive of daily breakfast, complimentary parking and tickets to an NYC cultural experience, such as Top of the Rock and MoMa, and Suite Escape, which is inclusive of daily breakfast, NY-themed welcome amenity, complimentary parking or roundtrip airport transfer in the hotel’s Mercedes S 500 Sedan.

Because of the past year, Peninsula has streamlined cancellation policies for consistency across all hotels, allowing guests to change reservations without penalty for up to 12 months from the booking date.